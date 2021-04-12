What Should Your Summer Plate Look Like? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Reveals

Add plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables to your summer diet

Highlights Drink adequate amount of water through the day to stay hydrated

Add vitamin C rich foods to your diet for a strong immune system

Do not forget to add green leafy vegetables to your summer diet

Change is often good, said by many but followed by few. According to seasons, it is essential to change your diet plan. During the summer season you are prone to contamination and infection due to bacteria and virus growth. Too much sweating in summers causes an electrolyte imbalance because sodium is flushed out of the system. The scorching rays of the sun, skin tanning and damage, fatigue are some health issues that are common during this season. Food determines your health, well-being and the quality of life. So, eating a healthy diet can help you energise and cope with the harsh summer heat. The boon is that there are plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables available during this time of the year. Hence, all you need to do is to pick nutrient-packed summer-friendly foods.

Summer diet essentials

To help you make the most of your summer, here are the best foods and nutrients that can keep you cool. Take a look below!

1. Immunity Boosters

Summers can put you at higher chances of the flu and other bacterial infections. Vitamin C is a potent that improves your immunity and reduces your chances of infections common during summers. So, citrus fruits such as lemons, gooseberries, guava, almonds, sunflower seeds and spinach should be your best friends.

Swap carbonated drinks with lemon water this summer

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Carotenoids

Carotenoids are a group of antioxidant compounds found in red, yellow and green fruits and vegetables. They consist of specific pigments called lycopene and lutein which provide natural protection against sun damage. So, include papaya, watermelon, pink grapefruit, red carrots, broccoli, and other dark green leafy veggies in your diet, with a glass of tomato juice especially for people exposed more to sun.

3. Vitamin D

The humid climate condition can trigger asthma, and those prone to this lung condition. The Vitamin D's antioxidant properties specifically help keep the symptoms to asthma at bay. Adequate exposure to sunlight and the right supplementation can help boost Vitamin D supply. Also, including foods like fish, egg yolks and mushrooms in your diet can increase vitamin D intake.

Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Antioxidants

Food rich in antioxidants all boost wellness. Topping up your summer plate with foods that contain vitamins A, C and E such as blueberries, almonds, spinach, beetroot, zucchini, muskmelon, cauliflower etc. can help protect you from skin damage and rashes from within because of the antioxidant properties.

5. Hydration

Stay hydrated with lots of water. Yoghurt, buttermilk, coconut water, fruits smoothies, and vegetable juices can significantly contribute to your hydration and energy pool for the day. Let de-hydration not deter nor the summer hinder your pace.

Thus, incorporating a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet to provide you with all the vitamins and antioxidants you need to boost immunity and beat the rough side of summer.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.