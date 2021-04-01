Detox Drinks: Here's Why You Should Choose Traditional Summer Coolers To Cleanse Your Body

Drink adequate amount of water to stay hydrated during the summer season

During the summer season, it is essential to consume enough liquids to stay hydrated. Enough intake of water can help your body function. During the past few years, detox drinks have also gained attention. From cucumber-mint to cinnamon, plenty of blends are usually prepared in order to get rid of toxins. Detox drinks are usually prepared by adding ingredients like cucumber, ginger, mint leaves, fruits and other ingredients of choice to water. But are these drinks worth adding to your diet? Celeb nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share healthy detox drinks you can add to your summer diet.

Are desi-detox drinks worth trying?

Ganeriwal explains, "Are detox drinks good for health? It depends on the drink you are consuming. If you are talking about something like packed detox drinks, you should not be consuming those. These might not offer you the maximum benefits."

The nutritionist says that age-old herbal drinks like a kadha should be preferred. These age-old herbal remedies are never promoted as detox drinks. But they help in detoxification as well as help manage certain conditions.

Choose desi-detox drink to get rid of toxins this summer

What should you drink during the summer season?

Drinks like chandan sherbets, khus sherbet, gulkand mixed with milk or sugarcane juice should be your choice this summer. These can help in detoxification and also help fight the unpleasant changes that the season brings.

"Today detox drinks of crazy combinations are sold in fancy bottles and many choose to replace food with these in order to lose weight. You should know that our age-old sherbets and herbal drinks are beneficial to health in several ways as well as can detoxify you. So, we should continue drinking these and give those fancy detox drinks a miss," Ganeriwal adds.

Sugarcane juice can offer you multiple health benefits

Stay hydrated during summer!

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Your body loses more water during the summer season through sweat. To avoid dehydration, other than water add several other drinks to your summer diet like sherbets, lemon water, watermelon cooler, green juice and others.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.