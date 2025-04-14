What is Type 5 Diabetes: Everything You Need To Know

Type 5 diabetes, often referred to as monogenic diabetes or more specifically Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY), is a rare and genetically inherited form of diabetes. Unlike Type 1 (autoimmune) or Type 2 (insulin resistance due to lifestyle), Type 5 diabetes results from a mutation in a single gene that affects how the body regulates blood sugar. It typically appears in adolescence or early adulthood but is often misdiagnosed as Type 1 or Type 2 because of overlapping symptoms. There are several subtypes of MODY, each linked to different gene mutations that affect insulin production or release. Read on as we discuss the causes, signs, treatment, etc. of the condition.

What makes one have type 5 diabetes?

The main cause of Type 5 diabetes is a genetic mutation passed from parent to child in an autosomal dominant pattern meaning only one copy of the faulty gene is needed for the condition to develop. If a parent has MODY, there is a 50% chance their child will inherit the condition. Environmental factors or lifestyle do not cause this type of diabetes. It's a genetic disorder that affects the function of the pancreas or the production of insulin at the cellular level.

What are the signs of type 5 diabetes?

Signs of Type 5 diabetes can vary depending on the subtype but usually include:

Mild to moderate elevated blood glucose levels from a young age No signs of insulin resistance such as obesity, etc. Strong family history of diabetes in multiple generations Some types may present with symptoms like frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, and unintended weight loss

Unlike Type 1 diabetes, ketones are typically not present in the urine, and patients often don't need insulin immediately

How to manage type 5 diabetes?

Management of Type 5 diabetes depends on the specific genetic mutation involved. Some types require no treatment at all, as blood sugar levels remain stable and do not lead to complications. Other mutations, respond well to low doses of oral sulfonylureas, which help stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin. Lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and regular monitoring of blood glucose, are also helpful to avoid complications. Unlike Type 1 or advanced Type 2 diabetes, insulin therapy may not be necessary unless complications arise.

How to prevent type 5 diabetes?

Since Type 5 diabetes is a genetic condition, it cannot be prevented in the traditional sense. However, what can be done is early identification through family history screening and genetic counselling. If you have a close family member diagnosed with MODY or unexplained young-onset diabetes, genetic testing can help detect whether you carry the mutation. Informed lifestyle choices, such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding excessive sugar intake, and monitoring blood sugar levels regularly, can help minimise complications and improve quality of life even if the condition cannot be entirely prevented.

How to treat type 5 diabetes?

Treatment is tailored to the MODY subtype and must be guided by genetic testing and endocrinologist evaluation. In many cases, oral medications are sufficient. In rare or more severe types, insulin therapy may be needed Because this is a genetic condition, treatment is more about regulating rather than reversing the condition. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential to avoid unnecessary insulin or inappropriate medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.