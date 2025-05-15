Type 5 Diabetes Officially Recognised: All About This Malnutrition-Linked Disease Affecting Millions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Type 5 diabetes is now recognized by the International Diabetes Federation. It primarily affects lean, undernourished young adults in low-income regions. The condition is caused by malnutrition-induced insulin production reduction.

Type 5 diabetes, which affects lean and undernourished young adults in low- and middle-income countries, has at last been officially recognised as a distinct form of the disease by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Neglected for decades in research and frequently misdiagnosed, it has taken a long time for Type 5 diabetes, caused by malnutrition-induced lowering of insulin production, to gain official recognition.

What is Type 5 Diabetes?

Type 5 diabetes, also known as malnutrition-related diabetes mellitus or maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), is a distinct form of diabetes that primarily affects lean, undernourished teenagers and young adults in low- and middle-income countries. It's caused by malnutrition-induced reduction in insulin production, unlike Type 2 diabetes, which involves insulin resistance.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Type 5 diabetes is estimated to affect between 20 to 25 million people worldwide, primarily in regions such as Asia and Africa.

Key Characteristics:

Low BMI: Patients typically have a very low BMI (<18.5 kg/m2).

Insulin Deficiency: Extremely low insulin levels, significantly below Type 2 diabetes and slightly above Type 1 diabetes

Malnutrition: Inadequate dietary intake of protein, fibre, and micronutrients

Genetic Mutation: Caused by genetic mutations affecting insulin secretion and action

Why is Recognition Significant?

The official recognition of Type 5 diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is significant because:

Raising Awareness: It highlights a vastly underdiagnosed and poorly understood health problem affecting approximately 25 million people globally.

Improved Diagnosis: Formal recognition will lead to better diagnosis and treatment options for patients.

Targeted Research: IDF's working group will develop diagnostic criteria and study the condition in-depth.

Comparison to Other Types of Diabetes:

Type 1 Diabetes: Autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing cells.

Type 2 Diabetes: Insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion, often associated with obesity.

Type 3 Diabetes: A secondary form of diabetes induced by hormones, steroids, or pancreatic structural problems.

Type 4 Diabetes: Gestational diabetes, associated with pregnancy.