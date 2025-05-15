Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Type 5 Diabetes Officially Recognised: All About This Malnutrition-Linked Disease Affecting Millions

The International Diabetes Federation has officially recognized Type 5 diabetes, a distinct form of diabetes affecting lean and undernourished young adults.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Type 5 Diabetes Officially Recognised: All About This Malnutrition-Linked Disease Affecting Millions
Type 5 diabetes is estimated to affect between 20 to 25 million people worldwide.
Quick Reads
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Type 5 diabetes is now recognized by the International Diabetes Federation.
It primarily affects lean, undernourished young adults in low-income regions.
The condition is caused by malnutrition-induced insulin production reduction.

Type 5 diabetes, which affects lean and undernourished young adults in low- and middle-income countries, has at last been officially recognised as a distinct form of the disease by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Neglected for decades in research and frequently misdiagnosed, it has taken a long time for Type 5 diabetes, caused by malnutrition-induced lowering of insulin production, to gain official recognition.

What is Type 5 Diabetes?

Type 5 diabetes, also known as malnutrition-related diabetes mellitus or maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), is a distinct form of diabetes that primarily affects lean, undernourished teenagers and young adults in low- and middle-income countries. It's caused by malnutrition-induced reduction in insulin production, unlike Type 2 diabetes, which involves insulin resistance.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Type 5 diabetes is estimated to affect between 20 to 25 million people worldwide, primarily in regions such as Asia and Africa. 

Key Characteristics:

Low BMI: Patients typically have a very low BMI (<18.5 kg/m2).

Insulin Deficiency: Extremely low insulin levels, significantly below Type 2 diabetes and slightly above Type 1 diabetes

Malnutrition: Inadequate dietary intake of protein, fibre, and micronutrients

Genetic Mutation: Caused by genetic mutations affecting insulin secretion and action

Why is Recognition Significant?

The official recognition of Type 5 diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is significant because:

Raising Awareness: It highlights a vastly underdiagnosed and poorly understood health problem affecting approximately 25 million people globally.

Improved Diagnosis: Formal recognition will lead to better diagnosis and treatment options for patients.

Targeted Research: IDF's working group will develop diagnostic criteria and study the condition in-depth.

Comparison to Other Types of Diabetes:

Type 1 Diabetes: Autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing cells.

Type 2 Diabetes: Insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion, often associated with obesity.

Type 3 Diabetes: A secondary form of diabetes induced by hormones, steroids, or pancreatic structural problems.

Type 4 Diabetes: Gestational diabetes, associated with pregnancy.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Type 5 Diabetes, Malnutrition-related Diabetes, Insulin Deficiency, IDF Recognition, Underdiagnosed, Low BMI, Genetic Mutation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com