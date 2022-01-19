What Is The Reason For The Increased Number Of Heart Attacks In Young People

Heart disease can lead to Myocardial infarction, which can even result in sudden death.

Acute Myocardial infarction or heart attack is a serious condition that happens when the blood flow to the heart muscle is unexpectedly cut off and causes harm to the heart muscle. Myocardial infarction (MI) was once thought to be an issue for the elderly. A heart attack in someone under the age of 40 was extremely uncommon, but now one in every five-heart attack patient are under the age of 40. Here's another disturbing fact to emphasize the issue: It's more typical to have a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s. Between 2000 and 2016, the rate of heart attacks at this young age group climbed by 2% every year.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) along with other complications, can lead to Myocardial infarction (MI), which can even result in sudden death. The illness conveys critical suffering, impacts mental health, and requires momentary expenses for the treatment that can be a burden on the individual and the family when it occurs at the young age.

Common causes of MI among patients aged less than 35 can be due to:

(1) Poor Lifestyle Routine

(2) Excessive drinking and smoking

(3) Overweight

(4) Stress

(5) Hypertension, and

(6) Diabetes

The prevalence of coronary heart disease in young adults has slowly increased due to smoking, obesity, lack of physical activity, and other reasons that put pressure on the cardiovascular system. The heart is one of the vital organs of the human body, without which the body has no meaning. When the arteries that carry oxygen-rich blood gets blocked, it interrupts the blood flow or can stop it completely, resulting in a heart attack.

Diagnosing MI

To confirm it is a Myocardial infarction (MI), your primary care expert will investigate the medical history of your symptoms with clinical examination like blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, Echo cardiography and troponin test.

Therefore, a thorough examination is necessary to know the potential risk factors that are associated with your heart damage.

Treatment options available for acute MI

Conditions like acute MI or heart attack in general terms need immediate attention by the doctor. The definite treatment of actuti MI or heart attach is urgent coronary angioplasty and primary angioplasty. Rarely some patient might need other methods of arterial revascularization

The medications that are given along with interventional procedures are:

blood thinners

Antiplatelet drugs

Pain & stress relievers

Medications that can help in dissolving clots

Medications for blood pressure, etc.

Preventing the condition of MI

Starting early can help you live longer and stronger. Here are a few single tips that can help you reduce the risks of a heart attack at a young age:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fiber

Reduce consumption of sodium & salt

Avoid packaged food

Monitor your blood sugar level, blood pressure levels, and cholesterol

Quit smoking and avoid inhaling secondhand smoke

Maintain active lifestyle

Acute MI is a serious condition, and its increasing cases in young adults are warning signs that should not be taken lightly. Fortunately, with a little bit of alertness, self-care, and a healthy lifestyle, you can avoid the risk of this fatal disease.

(Dr. Bupendar Singh, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad)

