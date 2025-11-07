What Is Slugging? Is This Beauty Trend Good For Skin Health?

Slugging is the latest viral skincare trend that claims to deliver deep hydration, along with the coveted glass-skin effect, by applying a layer of petroleum jelly to the face overnight. But does this social media sensation truly live up to the hype? Before you try slugging, let's examine what science of skincare has to say. The answer to achieve a dewy finish on the skin is a delicate tightrope, which mainly consists of consuming a healthy, nutritious diet, and about 20% of the workload is handled by what you apply. So, the science of skincare says that the glow is achieved from the inside out; it cannot be achieved by external skincare routines alone. Now, let's look at slugging closely to understand whether it's for you or not.

What Is The Slugging Skincare Trend?

The latest beauty trend that everyone is so eager to try simply involves applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly or Vaseline, which is available widely in the Indian market. This is the final step of a nighttime skincare routine when the skin needs a little extra care before falling asleep to repair the damage that is caused by environmental pollutants, dust, and stress.

The origin of the name of this beauty trend comes from the name "slug," which refers to the dewy, shiny residue left on the skin after applying the layer of thick balm. A common alternative to using petroleum jelly is lanolin (a natural wax derived from sheep's wool) or thick balms available on the market from skincare brands.

The most important step of slugging is the application of petroleum jelly after doing an extensive beauty routine consisting of serums and moisturizers.

The Science Behind Slugging

The main aspect of this beauty trend that has caught traction is that it is rooted in science, but it is not suitable for all skin types. The process of slugging involves blocking trans-epidermal water loss ( a natural process where water escapes from the top layer of the skin). Through this blockage, the layer of thick balms creates a physical, non-porous barrier (forming a seal) that stops water from escaping the skin while you are asleep.

This intensive moisture retention dramatically hydrates the skin, repairs the damaged skin barrier, which helps with making active ingredients ( like retinoids or hyaluronic acids) more effective. As the skin's clogged pores are open, this means that the skincare products that are applied are absorbed better through this process.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Slugging Pros And Cons

Like any beauty trend, the process of slugging can help people with certain skin types, as you need to understand and consider the factors that can influence whether slugging is for you or not.

For Dry and Eczema-Prone Skin : The process of slugging should be performed if you have dry or eczema-prone skin, as it can help in preventing flakiness and soothing irritation.

: The process of slugging should be performed if you have dry or eczema-prone skin, as it can help in preventing flakiness and soothing irritation. Compromised Skin Barrier : The ideal beauty regimen can be done post-procedure or after mild skin reactions, but it is important to consult a medical professional before proceeding as your skin may react differently based on your skin types, environment, and quality of ingredients being used in the petroleum jelly, balms, or lanolin.

: The ideal beauty regimen can be done post-procedure or after mild skin reactions, but it is important to consult a medical professional before proceeding as your skin may react differently based on your skin types, environment, and quality of ingredients being used in the petroleum jelly, balms, or lanolin. Cold or Dry Climates : India has a tropical climatic condition, which means that North Indian winters are cold, harsh, and dehydrating air that sucks the moisture from the skin. This means that slugging can work well for people who reside in North India and for those with dry skin, despite applying proper moisturizers after bathing. While people in South India should avoid slugging as the climate is mild and pleasant, and can cause skin issues as the skin barrier can be disrupted.

: India has a tropical climatic condition, which means that North Indian winters are cold, harsh, and dehydrating air that sucks the moisture from the skin. This means that slugging can work well for people who reside in North India and for those with dry skin, despite applying proper moisturizers after bathing. While people in South India should avoid slugging as the climate is mild and pleasant, and can cause skin issues as the skin barrier can be disrupted. Oily or Acne-Prone Skin : The thick layer on the skin barrier can trap oil and bacteria. This will lead to clogged pores, which will result in breakouts. Alongside, if this issue is ignored, excess moisturization can also lead to the formation of cysts. The bacteria that cause acne get trapped under the applied layer of thick balms. This means that slugging may negatively affect individuals with oily skin.

: The thick layer on the skin barrier can trap oil and bacteria. This will lead to clogged pores, which will result in breakouts. Alongside, if this issue is ignored, excess moisturization can also lead to the formation of cysts. The bacteria that cause acne get trapped under the applied layer of thick balms. This means that slugging may negatively affect individuals with oily skin. Overactive Ingredients: Do not slug over harsh actives in skincare products like alpha hydroxy acids or AHAs, and high percentage retinoids need to be used carefully.

Please note: Always consult a medical professional before using harsh skincare products; they can cause more harm than good if applied recklessly. The exact amount needs to be considered based on your skin type and skin concerns.

Excess application of AHA's or high percentage retinoids can cause severe irritation or even skin burns, so use after careful consideration.

Precautions To Take While Slugging

If you are a beginner, follow these three critical rules:

Cleanse Thoroughly : Skin must be spotless before application, as you don't want to seal in dirt or makeup.

: Skin must be spotless before application, as you don't want to seal in dirt or makeup. Use Pea-sized Amount : Less is more while doing skincare. A thin film is enough to create a skin-hydrating barrier.

: Less is more while doing skincare. A thin film is enough to create a skin-hydrating barrier. Do a Patch Test First: Always do a trial run on a small area before applying it to the face. You can do a skin patch test on the inside of the elbow, as the skin is thinner there, and it can be easily covered if it goes wrong.

In conclusion, it can be said that slugging is a highly effective, low-cost way to heal a dry, compromised skin barrier. But if your skin is prone to acne, then save the petroleum jelly for healing minor cuts; do not apply it to the face. The slugging beauty trend is for people with dry skin, which too only in extreme cold weather, which can vary based on climate changes, as skincare is a science, not a trend.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.