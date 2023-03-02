What Is Inflammation? Know Its 5 Common Causes

Infections can lead to inflammation in the body

Inflammation is among the most common health issues these days. But do you know what is it exactly? Going by the general understanding, Inflammation is basically the response of the body's immune system to an irritant or a foreign object. Now, this could be anything including germs, viruses or any cut or injury in your body. Some common signs of inflammation include redness, heat, swelling, or even pain. However, inflammation can also result in chronic health issues. Therefore, it's important to deal with the problem carefully. Further, to come up with ways to deal with it, you must understand which factors cause inflammation, in the first place. Right? Many things including stress and infections may lead to inflammation. To get a clear idea, you must go through nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's recent post on Instagram.

The five main causes of inflammation are as follows:

1) Stress

This could be physical or emotional. Stress, in any form, can cause inflammation.

2) Pollutants

Basically, pollutants can be anywhere including the air we breathe, and the water we drink that causes a lot of inflammation.

3) Injury

Injury can happen to anyone at any point in time. It can be when you break a bone, you could have an accident or you could cut a finger that causes inflammation.

4) Infections

Infections could be from parasites, pathogens, viral infections, bacterial infections, and fungal infections within the body, all of that will lead to inflammation.

5) Chronic disease

If you are already suffering from Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or some kind of arthritic pain, your body is already dealing with inflammation.

In the caption, Anjali explains how these factors can lead to inflammation. She states, "So, stress, infection and chronic disease can put the body in a pro-inflammatory state". The nutritionist goes on to add that your immune system becomes primed to create a constant inflammatory response; even when there is no obvious attack from outside.

Stating examples, she mentions, in Rheumatoid arthritis, the body starts attacking its own tissues. The same thing happens with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. This kind of inflammation becomes chronic and begins to affect all the bodily systems rather than only the joints or the thyroid tissue, Anjali adds.

So, protect yourself from inflammation and take care of your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.