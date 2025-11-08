What Is A Facelift? All You Need To Know About The Popular Plastic Surgery

Have you ever looked in the mirror and wished your reflection matched your youthful energy? In a society where youthful looks are increasingly celebrated, more young Indians are turning to facelifts. According to a recent survey, nearly 9 out of 10 Indian surgeons report a surge in requests for aesthetic procedures from individuals in their late twenties and early thirties. However, it's important to understand how plastic surgery is performed, the risks involved in undergoing surgery. And what you need to consider before hitting refresh on a naturally ageing face.

What Is A Facelift?

A facelift is a surgical procedure that corrects the sagging skin and fat that is loose from the jawline. It also involves the deep folds, which refer to the exaggerated lines that run from the nose to the corners of the mouth. The specific areas that are corrected in a facelift are the loose skin, turkey neck, or excess fat under the chin.

It is important to note that facelifts do not typically address fine surface wrinkles, brow sagging, or upper eyelid issues. These specific issues require complementary procedures like a brow lift, eye lift, and many more such surgical beauty procedures.

Surgical Steps In A Facelift: Procedure Explained

A facelift is a surgical procedure that has a sequence that is followed by a medical professional, namely a plastic surgeon who is experienced in performing the procedure.

The primary consultation and medical clearance are necessary before proceeding with a facelift. The process involves clearing the necessary blood tests that will offer an assessment of the levels, stopping certain medications like Aspirin, as surgical complications can occur during or after the procedure.

The procedure is performed under general anaesthesia or IV sedation, which is given to the patient. And the duration of the whole procedure is anywhere from 2 to 5 hours, depending on the complexity of the procedure.

The incisions are hidden as the facelift is done on the face, and they usually begin in the hairline at the temples, continuing around the ear, and ending in the lower scalp. A small incision may be made under the chin for neck contouring.

In the modern scientific approach, the surgeon separates the skin from the deeper tissues, tightens the Superficial Musculoaneurotic System layer by layer, and redistributes fat. Then, after this, the excess skin is gently trimmed, and the remaining skin is redraped naturally, not pulled tight.

Types Of Facelifts: Choosing The Right Option

The facelifts have various techniques based on invasiveness and target areas. The different types of facelifts are as follows, along with their target areas, invasiveness, and how long they typically last:

Traditional Facelift : This kind of facelift focuses on the lower two-thirds of the face and neck, mainly with a high invasiveness factor, and typical longevity is around 10 plus years.

: This kind of facelift focuses on the lower two-thirds of the face and neck, mainly with a high invasiveness factor, and typical longevity is around 10 plus years. Mini Facelift : Focus is on the jawline and mid jowl, with a low to moderate invasiveness factor, and it lasts for 5-10 years.

: Focus is on the jawline and mid jowl, with a low to moderate invasiveness factor, and it lasts for 5-10 years. Mid Facelift : This kind of facelift focuses on the cheeks and lower eye area with a moderate level of invasiveness, and the procedure lasts for about 8-10 years.

: This kind of facelift focuses on the cheeks and lower eye area with a moderate level of invasiveness, and the procedure lasts for about 8-10 years. Deep Plane Facelift: All the facial layers of the face are involved in this kind of facelift, with a high invasiveness factor, but the procedure lasts for about 10-15 years.

Non-Surgical Alternatives

There are some beauty procedures that are widely popular as they are non-surgical, from a thread lift to liquid facelifts using fillers and Botox. These are used to correct mild sagging, and their results are temporary. So, they need to be performed multiple times at intervals to maintain their results.

Benefits Vs. Risks: Weighing Your Options

The key benefits of having invasive facelifts are as follows:

Significant, long-lasting rejuvenation for about 5-15 years, depending on the expertise of the plastic surgeon and the surgical team.

Enhanced facial definition, which ensures that the face has a defined jawline and neck.

Boosted self-confidence, as when you look and feel your best externally, you are awarded the pretty privilege in society.

Potential Risks Of Facelifts

As with any surgery, beauty surgical procedures carry certain risks that need to be kept in mind while deciding if you need a facelift. The risks are as follows:

Surgical Risks : Infection, bleeding

: Infection, bleeding Nerve Damage : Temporary weakness or numbness (usually resolves after the healing procedure)

: Temporary weakness or numbness (usually resolves after the healing procedure) Scarring : Usually hidden, but permanent.

: Usually hidden, but permanent. Anaesthesia complications: allergic reactions, breathing difficulties, and heart issues.

Getting a facelift is a major decision with lasting results, but also highly invasive. The main aspect that you need to take care of is to consult a board-certified plastic surgeon with specific experience in performing facelifts. It is very important to never compromise on expertise or on cost. As a cop out on these aspects can result in permanent and life-threatening damage. It is important to remember that cosmetic surgery is an elective procedure, and results can vary by individual.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

