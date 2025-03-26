What Happens If You Don't Eat Enough Fat? 5 Symptoms Of Fat Deficiency

Despite their bad reputation, eating fats doesn't make you fat. Just like other nutrients, fats are an essential part of a well-balanced diet. Your body needs dietary fat for various biological processes. Healthy fats help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K. Fats also provide sustained energy. Dietary fats are also necessary for synthesising specific hormones including estrogen and testosterone.

Additionally, fats help maintain brain health, support cell growth and accelerate wound healing. Therefore, a diet too low in fat can affect your brain and overall well-being. So, if you are not consuming enough dietary fats, here are some side effects you might experience.

Signs you are not consuming enough fats

1. Dry skin

Fat is an essential part of the structure of your skin cells. A deficiency can lead to dry, flaky skin as fats help your skin maintain a moisture barrier. Untreated deficiency of fat can also contribute to dermatitis.

2. Multiple vitamin deficiencies

Your body requires dietary fats to absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins D, A, E and K. Not consuming enough fat can restrict efficient absorption of these vitamins and contribute to deficiencies.

3. Hair loss

Fats also help promote hair growth. If you don't get enough dietary fat, it could also increase the risk of hair loss and also lead to brittle hair.

4. Frequent illness

Severely restricting fat intake can weaken your immune system and lead to more frequent illnesses. Low intake of dietary fats also triggers inflammation in the body.

5. Joint pain

Omega-3 fatty acids support your joints and reduce inflammation. Therefore, individuals with fat deficiency may experience a loss of flexibility in the joints.

Maintaining a balanced diet that includes healthy sources of fats-such as avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish-is important for overall health and well-being. However, do not overconsume.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.