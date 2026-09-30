Actor Ravi Kishan has spoken about how being mindful of what you eat can help prevent weight gain and the appearance of a double chin. In a 2024 interview with Fit and Famous on TataPlay Fitness, the actor said that overeating could contribute to a "double chin" and other changes in body shape. He explained that he follows a relatively simple diet that includes dal, sabzi and roti, along with soaked chana and soaked almonds. He also drinks fresh juice and emphasised the importance of being careful about how much food one consumes.

The 57-year-old actor said, "The size of the stomach is only a little. The more you keep feeding it, the more you will put on, with a double chin, bulge and a big bum. What you eat is what you are. So, it is important to be mindful of what you eat. I eat dal, sabzi, and roti. I drink juice. I eat soaked chana and soaked almonds. I chew on Tulsi leaves in the morning."

He also mentioned about a habit that he follows in the morning: chewing tulsi leaves. While tulsi can be part of a healthy diet and may provide antioxidant compounds, there is no evidence that simply chewing tulsi leaves can specifically burn fat under the chin. Similarly, eating soaked almonds or chana can add protein, fibre and other nutrients to the diet, but these foods do not directly target chin fat. Read on to know what really helps to reduce a double chin.

What Actually Works To Reduce A Double Chin?

1. Focus On Overall Weight Loss

A double chin can be a result of excess body fat, but genetics, ageing and loose skin can also play a role. This means that if excess weight is contributing to fullness under the chin, gradually losing overall body fat through a balanced diet and regular physical activity may make the area appear slimmer. Instead of following a very restricted diet, focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, lean protein, nuts and other minimally processed foods. Portion control also matters because eating more calories than the body needs can lead to fat gain.

2. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity supports overall fat loss and helps maintain muscle. Walking, cycling, swimming, running and strength training can all help create a calorie deficit when combined with the right eating habits. However, exercise cannot guarantee that fat will disappear specifically from under the chin. The body decides where it loses fat, so doing exercises only for the face or neck does not guarantee targeted fat loss.

3. Try Neck And Jaw Exercises

Some exercises can strengthen the muscles around the jaw and neck and may improve muscle tone. However, they cannot directly burn away the fat that forms the double chin. Neck and jaw exercises may help strengthen these muscles but cannot replace healthy eating and regular physical activity. Therefore, claims that a few minutes of chin exercises can completely remove a double chin should be viewed cautiously.

4. Do Not Depend On Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi can be included as part of a varied diet, but there is no study that says that chewing tulsi leaves specifically reduces double-chin fat. The same applies to individual foods such as soaked almonds, chana or fresh juice. These foods can fit into a balanced eating pattern, but no single food has the ability to burn fat from the chin.

5. You Can Consider Medical Treatments

Some people continue to have noticeable double chin fat even after maintaining a healthy weight. In such cases, cosmetic treatments may be options after consultation with a qualified medical professional. Non-invasive fat-removal treatments can target fat cells under the chin, while injections can destroy fat cells in the treated area.

Ravi Kishan's emphasis on mindful eating, portion control and nutritious foods can support healthy weight management. Tulsi leaves, soaked chana or almonds may be nutritious additions to a balanced diet, but they cannot selectively burn chin fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.