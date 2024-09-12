Weight Loss Tips: Try These Core Exercises For Beginners

These exercises not only strengthen the abdominal muscles but also improve posture

Core exercises are movements that strengthen the muscles in the abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvis, which are collectively known as the core muscles. These muscles are essential for maintaining balance, stability, and good posture in daily activities and physical exercises. Core exercises can help with weight loss by engaging multiple muscle groups, burning calories, and boosting metabolism. They also improve overall body strength and endurance, making other forms of exercise more effective. In this article, we share simple core exercises for beginners to help boost weight loss.

6 Core exercises for beginners that are effective for weight loss

1. Plank

The plank is a simple but effective exercise that targets the core, shoulders, and back. To perform a plank, get into a push-up position, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for as long as possible. The plank helps strengthen the entire core, improve posture, and increase endurance.

2. Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, lift your legs, and perform a paddling motion by bringing one knee toward the chest while rotating the opposite elbow toward it. Alternate sides in a fluid motion. This exercise helps tone the abdominal muscles, improve core stability, and enhance cardiovascular endurance, leading to better fat-burning and overall weight loss.

3. Russian twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted slightly off the ground, lean back a bit, and twist your torso from side to side while holding a weight or a ball. Russian twists target the oblique muscles, helping to sculpt the waistline. They also improve core strength and stability, which is essential for balance and coordination. This exercise engages the entire abdominal area, increasing calorie burn and promoting weight loss.

4. Leg raises

Leg raises primarily target the lower abdominal muscles. Lie on your back with your hands by your sides, lift your legs to a 90-degree angle, and slowly lower them back down without touching the ground. This movement helps strengthen the lower abs, hips, and lower back. It is effective for burning belly fat and building core strength, which can contribute to better body alignment and a leaner appearance.

5. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that combines cardio with core strengthening. Start in a push-up position and alternate bringing your knees to your chest quickly, as if you are "climbing." This exercise increases heart rate, burns calories, and targets multiple muscle groups, including the abs, shoulders, and legs. It is ideal for weight loss as it boosts cardiovascular fitness and metabolism, aiding in fat loss.

6. Dead bug

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your lower back pressed against the mat, then return to the starting position and alternate sides. The dead bug is a great beginner-friendly exercise that targets the entire core, improves coordination, and enhances spine stability.

These exercises not only strengthen the abdominal muscles but also improve posture, balance, and overall stability.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.