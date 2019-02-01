Weight Loss Tips: Never Do These Things If You Are Trying To Lose Weight

Healthy eating habits and regular physical exercise can help you achieve a slim waistline.

Highlights Weight loss is a daunting task and requires constant effort You must drink in a lot of fluids to reduce dehydration Exercise should be fun and should not be taken as a punishment

Is weight loss your new goal? Maintaining a healthy weight is extremely important and requires constant effort and patience. Healthy eating habits and regular physical exercise can help you achieve a slim waistline. Some unhealthy habits like eating late dinners, eliminating a food group, skipping meals, missing on workouts, unhealthy snacks, cheat meals or cheat days can come in the way of your weight loss goal. These things might take longer to lose weight and may even effect your overall health. So, one should always focus on a healthy weight loss. Let us have a look at things you should never do if you are on a weight loss program.

Is weight loss your new goal?

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Early Morning Habits That Can Help In Weight Loss And Keep It Off Forever

You must not do these things if you are trying to lose weight:

1. Skip breakfast

Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day. It is the meal you consume after a night of fasting. Therefore, it becomes important for us to eat breakfast. Moreover, breakfast provides the energy required by the body to do keep you charged throughout the day. It also assists in the smooth functioning of the metabolism. Some healthy breakfast options could be whole eggs, fruit salad, quinoa or a fresh fruit smoothie.

2. Junk food

If you are on a weight loss program, you must avoid French fries, burgers, pizza and all sorts of high fat calorie foods. Eating too many of these foods will not help you lose weight. Excessive intake of oily, greasy and fattening food slows down the metabolism and in turn builds up the calories.

Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Surprising Weight Loss Tips You Must Follow

3. Sweetened beverages

You must drink in a lot of fluids to reduce dehydration. But do not consume sweetened and canned beverages. These are high in added sugar and may lead to extra calories. Therefore, you can opt for water, coconut juice, fruit smoothie, vegetable juice or lime water.

4. Starve

It might seem a good option to deprive yourself of food in order to cut down calories. Starving can slow down your metabolism process and can become an obstacle if you want to lose weight. Therefore, you should focus on healthy and nourishing foods, while also keeping in mind the portion size.

5. Supplements

You should not fall into the trap of believing that supplements or certain medicines help you lose weight. These medicines and supplements may give you short-term effects and may also lead to poor health outcomes. Instead, the best way out to lose weight is eat well-balanced nourishing meals.

6. Strenuous exercise

Exercise should be fun and should not be taken as a punishment. Do not exert your body through any strenuous activity that the body cannot cope with. Strenuous exercises will only lead to injury and nothing else. It could also make you feel dehydrated, or fatigued, or too sore to do anything which results in a longer period of inactivity than before.

Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Follow This High Protein Diet Now

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.