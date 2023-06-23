Weight Loss Tips: Here's How These Dry Fruits Can Help You Lose Weight

Nuts are great for for weight loss as they are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats

Nuts and dry fruits can be an excellent snack for those who are trying to lose weight. Not only are they high in protein, which helps to curb hunger and keep you feeling full for longer, but they also contain healthy fats and other nutrients that are good for the body. Keep reading as we share dry foods and nuts you can add to your diet for weight loss.

7 best nuts and dry fruits to help accelerate your weight loss journey:

1. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of protein and healthy fats, which can help to reduce hunger and keep you feeling full. They also contain fibre, which is important for digestive health and can help to regulate blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that eating almonds regularly can help to reduce belly fat and improve overall body composition.

2. Pistachios

Pistachios are another excellent source of protein and healthy fats. They are also relatively low in calories compared to other nuts, making them a great snack for weight loss. Studies have shown that eating pistachios can help to reduce overall calorie intake and improve blood sugar control.

3. Cashews

Cashews are high in healthy fats and protein, which can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied. They also contain magnesium, which is important for bone health and can help to reduce inflammation in the body. However, cashews are also relatively high in calories, so it's important to eat them in moderation.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health and can help to reduce inflammation in the body. They are also high in protein and fibre, which can help to reduce hunger and keep you feeling full. Studies have shown that eating walnuts regularly can help to reduce overall calorie intake and improve cholesterol levels.

5. Prunes

Prunes are high in fibre, which can help to regulate digestion and keep you feeling full. They also contain polyphenols, which are antioxidants that can help to reduce inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that eating prunes regularly can help to improve digestion and reduce belly fat.

6. Dates

Dates are high in fibre and can help to regulate digestion. They are also a good source of potassium, which is important for heart health. However, dates are also relatively high in calories, so it's important to eat them in moderation.

7. Raisins

Raisins like dates are another great source of fibre and helps regulate digestion. They are also high in antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body. However, like dates, raisins are relatively high in calories, so it's important to eat them in moderation.

Overall, nuts and dry fruits can be excellent snacks for weight loss, as they are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. However, it's important to eat them in moderation, as they can also be relatively high in calories. Additionally, it's important to choose unsweetened varieties, as many dried fruits contain added sugars.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.