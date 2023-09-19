Here Are Dry Fruits You Should & Shouldn't Eat Daily

Nuts and seeds are known for their health benefits but access of these foods can be unhealthy

Dry fruits are fruits that have been dehydrated to remove their water content and preserve them for a longer period. Some common examples of dry fruits include raisins, dates, apricots, prunes, and figs. Along with this, nuts are also often called dry fruits. These can include almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.

Certain dry fruits can indeed be beneficial if consumed daily as they are packed with essential nutrients. They are usually high in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can provide energy, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and boost the immune system.

However, it is important to consume dry fruits in moderation and vary the types of dry fruits in your diet. Some dry fruits have high sugar content and can be high in calories. Excessive consumption of certain dried fruits such as dates, figs, and raisins can lead to weight gain and increased blood sugar levels.

Additionally, some individuals may have specific allergies or sensitivities to certain dry fruits. For example, people with digestive issues may find prunes or dried apricots hard to digest. It is advisable to listen to your body and consume dry fruits in moderation, ensuring they are part of a balanced diet. Consulting a healthcare professional or nutritionist can also provide personalized guidance on the consumption of dry fruits. Keep reading as we share a list of dry fruits you should and shouldn't consume daily.

5 Dry fruits that are good for health if eaten daily:

1. Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats. They help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels, and improve brain function.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

3. Pistachios

Pistachios are a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They help lower cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Dates

Dates are a good source of fiber, potassium, and antioxidants. They help improve digestion, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

5. Raisins

Raisins are a good source of fiber, potassium, iron, and antioxidants. They help improve digestion, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

5 Dry fruits that should not be eaten daily and why:

1. Cashews

Cashews are high in calories and fat. Eating too many cashews can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease.

2. Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts are high in selenium, which is essential for good health, but eating too many can lead to selenium toxicity.

3. Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are high in calories and fat. Eating too many hazelnuts can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease.

4. Macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts are high in calories and fat. Eating too many macadamia nuts can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease.

5. Pine nuts

Pine nuts are high in calories and fat. Eating too many pine nuts can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease.

In conclusion, incorporating a variety of dry fruits into your diet can provide a range of health benefits, but it's important to consume them in moderation and choose wisely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.