Weight Loss To Stronger Brain; 10 Benefits Of Eating A Handful Of Nuts Daily

Nuts such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, cashews, etc. can boost your physical and mental health

Nuts are generally considered a healthy food when consumed in moderation. They are packed with nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, it's important to be mindful of portion sizes due to their high-calorie content. Eating a variety of nuts can provide numerous health benefits, including heart health and improved cognitive function.

Nuts can contribute to brain health because they contain important nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which are beneficial for brain function. Regarding weight loss, nuts may be helpful due to their satisfying nature, which can help curb cravings and promote feelings of fullness. Keep reading as we list other benefits of consuming a handful of nuts daily.

10 Reasons why you should consume a handful of nuts daily:

1. Nutrient-rich

Nuts are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. They are a great source of protein, fibre, magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants.

2. Heart health

Nuts contain high levels of unsaturated fats, which have been linked to lower cholesterol levels and reduced risk of heart disease. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and promote heart health.

3. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, nuts can actually help with weight management. The combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats in nuts can increase satiety and reduce cravings, leading to reduced overall calorie intake.

4. Improved brain function

Several studies have shown that regular nut consumption is associated with better brain health and improved cognitive function. Nuts provide nutrients like vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which are vital for brain health.

5. Reduced inflammation

Nuts contain anti-inflammatory compounds such as monounsaturated fats, polyphenols, and antioxidants, which can help reduce chronic inflammation in the body. This can have a positive impact on overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

6. Diabetes management

Nuts have a low glycemic index and can help regulate blood sugar levels. The healthy fats, fibre, and protein in nuts slow down the absorption of glucose, promoting better blood sugar control.

7. Increased energy levels

Nuts are an excellent source of energy due to their high-calorie content and nutrient density. They provide a steady release of energy, making them a great snack option for sustained energy levels throughout the day.

8. Bone health

Nuts contain several bone-building nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Regular nut consumption has been linked to improved bone density and reduced risk of osteoporosis.

9. Improved gut health

Nuts are a good source of dietary fibre, which can support a healthy gut microbiome. The fibre in nuts helps promote regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

10. Anti-aging properties

Nuts are rich in antioxidants, which can help fight oxidative stress and prevent damage to cells. Antioxidants play a crucial role in slowing down the ageing process and reducing the risk of age-related diseases.

It is important to note that while nuts have numerous health benefits, they should be consumed in moderation as they are high in calories. Additionally, consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian if you have any specific health concerns or dietary restrictions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.