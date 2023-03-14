Weight Loss Tips: Here's A Beginner's Guide To Weight Training For Weight Loss

Weight training can help burn fat on specific body parts

Lifting weights can help you reach your goals of increasing muscle mass or getting a fitter, toned body. Weight training, commonly referred to as resistance or strength training, strengthens your bones and joints, creates lean, stronger muscles, and can help maintain a healthy metabolism, which means you'll burn more calories even while you're at rest.

And not only young people can benefit from lifting weights. As we get older, lifting weights can help prevent the loss of muscular strength and mobility and improve our mental health. So, it's never too late to start lifting weights, even if you've never done it before.

Furthermore, you don't even have to be a member of a gym. For many exercises, you can just use your own weight, but you can also obtain good results with free weights, resistance bands, or other home fitness equipment. Continue reading as we share everything you need to know about weight training as a beginner.

Simply put, weight training is using weights to exercise your body, most commonly dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells. As you use heavier weights during exercises, your body is forced to adapt to moving loads that are heavier than it is used to, which results in better muscle and strength.

There are other methods than weight training for pushing your body to new limits. Any type of resistance training gives you the ability to subject your body to various loads. Resistance training comes in many different forms. In addition to weight training, resistance band training and bodyweight exercises also provide you the chance to push your body to gain muscle mass.

Follow these tips if you're a first time lifter:

1. Train all muscle groups

A well-rounded training regimen will have you working out every major muscle group, which is essential for long-term health and will also help you develop a body that is genuinely recognisable as fit. Try to incorporate at least three of these into your weekly workouts: Workout your legs, then push and pull some weights (think bench press) (think of dumbbell or barbell rows).

2. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is the key to staying energised and motivated along with pre-workout meals. Make sure to consume adequate water through out the day and not only when you are exercising. Aim at drinking at least 2 litres of water through out the day.

3. Go slow

You can develop good habits by adjusting your daily routine in little ways. You'll be more likely to continue and make further changes if you start off so gradually that you hardly realise the change. This will lower risk of injuries and keep you motivated.

4. Focus on your form

Seeking a simple way to determine whether you're correctly performing your exercises? Evaluate your posture. For the majority of exercises, the proper starting position is to stand (or sit) tall, with your shoulders back, your chest out, and your abs firm. Excellent form and posture.

5. Get some equipments

Strength training doesn't require a tonne of expensive equipment. Dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, and cables are the typical basic equipment needed for strength training, and these may all be found in a gym. Instead, load up on equipment for your home gym.

Now that you know what things you need to know before weight training how why it's helpful in losing weight, incorporate it into your workout today.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.