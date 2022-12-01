Weight Loss Tips: 3 Mistakes You Should Avoid While Shedding Kilos For Effective Results

Making these weight loss mistakes can hinder your weight loss journey

Losing weight takes a lot of self-discipline, patience, time as well as effort. This makes it usually hard for people to stay committed through their weight loss journey. In one of her recent posts, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar discusses there top 3 mistakes people often make when trying to lose weight. Let's take a look at these.

1. ﻿﻿﻿Waiting for 2023 to start eating right and signing up for exercise. The right time is NOW. It won't take away from the progress you make in 2023, only accelerate it.

2. ﻿﻿﻿Making weight loss a number game. Health is not about a number, nothing ever is. If you lose weight but also lose sleep, appetite, and happiness, then you are just in a lose-lose situation. Gaining health is the key to losing weight.

3. Being on a diet that promotes itself as a "lifestyle" but requires you to download an app, buy a product, or pop pills is not the right way. Lifestyle is about sleep hygiene, ordering out lesser, and cooking in more. It's about doing less drama and relishing your food nice and slow. It's about exercising like there's a tomorrow because there is one.”

She ends by saying, “Keeping it simple is not as complex as it's made out to be. Try sustainability for a change and fitness is yours for keeps or get there fast and forever.”

