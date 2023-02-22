Following A Calorie Deficit Diet? Not Consuming Enough Calories Can Lead To These 8 Issues

Not consuming enough calories can lead to sleep issues

Shuttling between home and workplace throughout the week and racing against the clock to meet deadlines often has an impact on our eating habits. We grab a small sandwich in the morning and sometimes are compelled to skip lunch, due to which we significantly bring down the overall calorie intake of the day. Doing this for a few days may not affect your body but not eating enough for weeks and months can have several consequences. A busy schedule isn't the only reason behind undereating but some people tend to deliberately eat less to lose weight and achieve a desired physique. But whatever the reason may be, you could end up facing some chronic health issues if you are eating less.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are certain signs that could mean that you are not consuming enough calories. In an Instagram post, she shares eight such indications to help you know that it's time to eat more.

1. Hair loss

Not eating enough also means that you are neglecting some important foods and the micronutrients that they provide. The nutritionist says that this can lead to hair loss in the long run, which no one would want to deal with.

2. Sleep issues

If you have been struggling to fall asleep then this could be because you are skipping your meals. According to the nutritionist, undereating has been associated with poor sleep and lack of sound sleep.

3. Mood swings

Sticking to an excessively low-calorie diet for a long time can make you feel agitated and annoyed. This is because restrictive eating patterns can have an impact on your mood and make you feel low.

4. Low productivity and poor cognition

Eating less can make our body deficient in some essential minerals and nutrients such as B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and folate. This can cause a decline in brain function and cognitive ability, hampering your productivity.

5. Constipation

Undereating can also make you spend more time in the loo. When you eat less, the stool formed is also less while the movement of food through the digestive tract slows down. This affects your bowel movements and can result in constipation.

6. Lack of energy

Our body needs food to perform day-to-day activities and various other functions. Fatigue and feeling unenergetic all the time is another sign that you are not eating enough calories.

7. Feeling cold

The nutritionist shares that consuming very few calories can lower the levels of T3 thyroid hormone in the body. This, according to her, can decrease our body temperature and make us feel unusually cold.

8. Hunger pangs

You are likely to feel more hungry if you keep skipping your meals. The habit of not eating enough can lead to hormonal shifts and increase hunger which suggests that you need to consume more calories and nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.