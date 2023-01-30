Weight Loss: Know The Best Sources Of Dietary Fibre

Fibre-rich foods help facilitate many functions in the body

Roughage, or dietary fibre, is the indigestible component of plant meals. Numerous health advantages of fibre include a lower risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes are the main sources of fibre. Both soluble and insoluble fibres are crucial for maintaining good health.

Constipation is avoided by insoluble fibre, which does not dissolve in water and gives stool volume. In the digestive system, soluble fibre transforms into a gel-like material after absorbing water. Blood sugar levels and cholesterol may both be controlled by soluble fibre. This article discusses some nutritious foods that are high in fibre.

Here are the best sources of fibre to add to your diet:

1. Broccoli

This vegetable might be labeled as a fibre vegetable. Its cruciferous character, which means that it belongs to the same plant genus as kale, cauliflower, and cabbage, makes it a source of many nutrients in addition to fibre. According to studies, broccoli contains 5 grams of fibre per cup, which might assist the bacteria in your stomach to remain balanced and healthy.

2. Potatoes

One small potato with skin can provide about 3 grams of fibre; other good sources of fibre include sweet potatoes, red potatoes, purple potatoes, and even plain old white potatoes. Fries and chips, to mention a few, have a horrible reputation for luring vegetarian into their company. However, potatoes might have a lot of advantages when they are not deep-fried and salted.

3. Strawberries

Fresh strawberries are a delightful and healthful food option. Interestingly, they rank highly in terms of nutrient density among fruits, having high levels of vitamin C, manganese, and other potent antioxidants. Try it in this smoothie with strawberries and bananas. Fresh strawberries have 3 grams of fibre per cup or 2 grams per 100 grams.

4. Dried fruits

Figs, prunes, and dates are examples of dried fruits that can significantly increase your fibre intake and are advised for people who experience occasional constipation. These fruits naturally contain sorbitol, a sugar that may benefit your bowels and increase comfort. However, consuming an excessive amount can cause cramps or diarrhoea, so try a small serving and wait until you've fully digested them before eating more.

5. Nuts

Sunflower seeds and almonds each provide more than 3 grams of fibre per serving, making nuts a fantastic source of fibre in addition to protein and healthy fats. The pre-packaged kind of nuts, which are typically cooked in oils that might add extra, unnecessary calories, should be avoided in favour of raw or dry-roasted nuts. Even nut butter has ample fibre.

6. Bananas

Numerous minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, are abundant in bananas. A large proportion of resistant starch, an indigestible carbohydrate that behaves like fibre, is also present in green or unripe bananas. You can also use them to add protein to a sandwich with nut butter. A medium-sized banana contains 3.1 grams of fibre, or 2.6 grams per 100 grams.

Keep these high-fibre foods in the rotation when trying to follow a healthy diet for weight loss as well as overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.