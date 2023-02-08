Weight Loss Tips: As The Weather Is Getting Warmer, Try These Outdoor Workouts For Weight Loss & Fitness

Jogging outdoors is a healthier alternative to running on a treadmill

The winter season makes most of us workout indoors or skip workouts altogether. While there are many different workouts you may do in the comfort of your own home, the great outdoors expands your possibilities by offering a change of scenery, fresh air, and inexpensive methods to work up a sweat.

The benefits of exercising outside for mental health are also noteworthy. To make sure you make the most of the pleasant weather currently, try working out outdoors. Read on as we share some fun outdoor workout ideas to make working out even more fun and refreshing as winter comes to an end.

Try these outdoor workout ideas to stay fit:

1. Hiking

Although hiking seems similar to walking, it is a very different experience. Beginning a workout by exploring different paths of varying lengths and challenges leaves a lot of unknowns, providing it both a physical and mental challenge. Being in nature and traversing more difficult terrain have obvious health benefits. Walking on uneven ground requires 28% more energy than walking on smooth ground, which results in an increased calorie burn.

2. Ride a bicycle

If you've spent the entire winter exercising on a stationary bike consider performing this exercise outside now that the weather is pleasant. Cycling is not only a terrific cardiorespiratory workout that can be done both inside and outside, but it can also be a stress-relieving activity. A highly specialised set of muscles, including the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, are worked out when cycling. And when you exert a lot of effort, those muscles are worked in ways that few other workouts can.

3. Swimming

To keep afloat and move against the pressure of the water, you almost exclusively use your muscles during swimming. Swimming specifically targets your lats, traps, chest, and arm muscles as well as other upper body muscles. Swimming is a fantastic exercise for developing core strength. Additionally, swimming helps you lose weight and improves your cardiovascular health since it forces your heart and lungs to work harder to pump blood and oxygen to all of your active muscles.

4. Jogging

Try substituting a jog outside for a walk on the treadmill. On a treadmill, you repeatedly strike the same surface while being propelled forward by the treadmill belt. However, when you run or jog outside, you move over a variety of surfaces, including grass, dirt roads, and steps, and you have to exert more energy to get forward. Jogging in general has a variety of health advantages, including a decreased risk of heart disease thanks to its effects on blood pressure, "good" HDL cholesterol, and "bad" LDL cholesterol.

5. HIIT

A common exercise technique known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves short bursts of intensive movement followed by quick recuperation periods. HIIT is the perfect workout for anyone short on time because it can be performed outside without any equipment and can help you obtain the same outcomes as moderate to strenuous training in half the time. Furthermore, outdoor HIIT can enhance your capacity to take in and utilise oxygen if you're exercising outside in an effort to increase your aerobic capacity.

Now that the weather has started to get pleasant again, it's the perfect time to incorporate some fun outdoor workouts to your routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.