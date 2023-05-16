Weight Loss Tips: 8 Things To Keep In Mind When Trying To Follow A Healthy Diet

Your diet should include a variety of foods from all the food groups

A healthy diet and weight loss are inextricably linked because a healthy diet helps in weight loss and maintenance in several ways. Firstly, a healthy diet consists of nutrient-dense foods that provide all the necessary vitamins and minerals without excessive calories. This means that people who eat a healthy diet tend to consume fewer calories than those who consume unhealthy foods. With fewer calories consumed, there is a greater likelihood of burning more calories than consuming, which leads to weight loss.

A healthy diet also helps to reduce the intake of unhealthy or excess fats, salt and sugar, which contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Excess fats are stored in fat cells leading to increase in weight. A regular consumption of unhealthy fats also increases cholesterol levels in the blood, which increases the risk for heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. A healthy diet promotes regular physical activity which plays a key role in weight loss. Read on as we share some easy tips to help you incorporate a healthy diet to your routine.

Tips to follow when trying to follow a healthy diet for weight loss:

1. Eat a varied and balanced diet

Your diet should include a variety of foods from all the food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

2. Monitor serving sizes

Portion control can play a significant role in promoting weight loss. Knowing the appropriate serving size for your meals and snacks can ensure you're not consuming excess calories.

3. Reduce added sugars

Added sugars can increase calorie intake without providing any nutritional value. Try to minimise added sugars in your diet by reducing consumption of sugary drinks, desserts, and processed foods.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water can help you feel satisfied and reduce overeating at meals. Avoid sugary drinks and opt for plain water, herbal teas, or sparkling water instead.

5. Limit processed foods

Processed foods are typically high in calories and can contribute to weight gain. Try to prepare fresh meals as often as possible and limit consumption of pre-made foods, fast food, and snacks.

6. Get enough fibre

Fibre can help you feel full and prevent overeating, which can lead to weight loss. Make sure to include plenty of fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

7. Reduce saturated and trans fats

Saturated and trans fats can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease. Limit your intake of foods high in these types of fats, such as butter, fatty meats, and fried foods.

8. Focus on healthy habits

Healthy eating habits are critical for long-term success. Focus on prioritising nutritious, whole foods, listening to your body's hunger cues, and maintaining a positive outlook to promote sustainable weight loss.

In conclusion, a healthy diet and weight loss are closely linked as healthy diets provide the necessary nutrients while also promoting a reduction in calorie intake, which helps in weight loss and maintenance. Consumption of unhealthy foods, including excess fats, salt, and sugar can cause weight gain and other health problems while inadequate consumption of nutrients crucial for overall health may cause deficiencies in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.