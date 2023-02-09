Weight Loss Tips: 3 Healthy Habits For Better Metabolism, According To A Nutritionist

You can improve your metabolism by making healthy lifestyle changes in your routine

Your body constantly receives energy from your metabolism for vital processes like breathing and digestion. The basal metabolic rate, or BMR, is the minimal number of calories your body requires to maintain these processes. Age, sex, muscle mass, and physical activity are among variables that affect BMR and metabolism.

Many people attribute weight issues to metabolic issues. However, your metabolism automatically adjusts to fit your body's needs. Rarely is it the reason for weight gain or loss. Anyone who expends more calories than they consume will often lose weight. Through her recent Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 3 habits that will help improve your metabolism.

She writes, “Many people ask me this question: how to increase your metabolism? Now a good metabolism can truly improve the quality of your life, boost your energy levels and help you think clearly.”

“So here are three simplest ways you can boost your metabolism:

Your metabolism increases whenever you eat, digest, and store food, a process called the thermic effect of food. Proteins have a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates because it takes longer for your body to utilize protein. Proteins also help prevent muscle loss and metabolic slowdown.

Water therapy is the best way to boost metabolism. According to research, drinking cold water can increase your metabolism by up to 25 percent for nearly an hour after you sip, since water stimulates thermogenesis (heat production) in the body, which means more energy expended.

Sleeping disorders and deprivation reduce your metabolism.” She explains.

Keep these tips in mind to boos your metabolism and weight loss.

