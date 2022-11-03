Weight Loss Tips: 8 Signs Intermittent Fasting Is Not For You

Intermittent Fasting: Constant headaches can be a sign you shouldn't follow intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a type of eating that alternates between regular meals and fasting. According to studies, intermittent fasting can aid in weight management and can even help you reverse some ailments. For many years, people have used fasting to reduce their weight and for other purposes. But similar to many other restrictive diets there are a few drawbacks of this diet pattern as well. In some circumstances, intermittent fasting may be more detrimental than helpful. In this article, we outline the circumstances in which intermittent fasting should be absolutely avoided.

Weight loss tips: Signs you should not practice intermittent fasting

1. Feeling irritated or angry

Anger caused by hunger is undoubtedly a real sensation. When you can't eat when your body is telling you it's hungry, you get this feeling of sourness, grumpiness, or general irritability. It takes some experience to get your body used to going 16 hours without eating and some people's bodies might never be content eating inside a constrained window.

Also read: Is Intermittent Fasting A Healthy Way To Lose Weight?

2. Severe headaches

The common negative effect of intermittent fasting is headaches. They often happen in the first several days of a strategy for fasting. According to a study, "fasting headaches" are frequently in the frontal lobe of the brain and have a mild to moderate degree of discomfort.

Intermittent fasting may lead to severe headaches in some cases

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Trouble sleeping

The ability to operate cognitively, maintain emotional stability, and recover and regenerate muscles after exercise all depend on obtaining adequate sleep each night. Since eating before bed keeps your brain active and makes your body restless, it may be difficult for your body to relax and fall asleep.

4. Irregular periods

Unexpected weight loss is another side consequence of intermittent fasting. Women who drastically drop weight or continuously don't consume enough calories per day may notice that their menstrual cycles are slowed down or possibly stop altogether.

Also read: Who Shouldn't Follow Intermittent Fasting

5. Sensitive bowel

An upset stomach can result from any diet if you don't consume enough drinks, vitamins, protein, or fibre. If you already have digestive problems, intermittent fasting may exacerbate them. The prolonged fasting intervals associated with IF could conceivably make digestive issues worse. Periods of fasting may disrupt the normal operation of the digestive system and cause bloating, heartburn, and constipation.

6. Blood sugar issues

The last thing individuals who have diabetes need is for fasting to aggravate the many ups and downs in blood sugar that they already experience on a daily basis. The combination of intermittent fasting and diabetic drugs can result in dangerously low blood sugar levels. You can get hypoglycemia from intermittent fasting, which is problematic if you have thyroid or insulin issues.

Diabetics should avoid following intermittent fasting for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Weak immunity

People who have recently recovered from or are now battling a major sickness shouldn't engage in intermittent fasting without first seeking approval from a doctor. Most of the time, adequate calorie intake is necessary to preserve lean body mass and a functioning immune system, which is crucial for those who are ill or have weak immune systems.

Also read: Is Intermittent Fasting Good For Your Heart Health?

8. History of eating disorders

Since intermittent fasting has a high association with bulimia nervosa, people who are at risk for eating disorders shouldn't adhere to any fasting-related regimens. Perfectionism, impulsivity, mood instability, and having a family member with an eating problem are risk factors for developing an eating disorder.

We can lose weight with intermittent fasting, which may also help with a number of conditions. It is not, however, a long-term remedy for these issues. It is not advisable to adopt a restrictive diet like IF as a permanent way of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.