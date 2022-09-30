Is Intermittent Fasting A Healthy Way To Lose Weight?

Intermittent fasting might help lose weight but is not a sustainable weight loss regime

What is intermittent fasting?

One of the most well-liked health and fitness regimes recognised globally right now is intermittent fasting (IF). It is being used by people to improve their lives, lose weight, and enhance their health. Numerous studies demonstrate that it can have a strong impact on your body and brain and can even expand your life span.

The primary motive for trying intermittent fasting is weight loss. Intermittent fasting might result in an automatic decrease in calorie consumption by forcing you to consume fewer meals.

Intermittent fasting also modifies hormone levels to aid in weight reduction. It boosts the production of the hormone that burns fat, norepinephrine, as well as growth hormone and insulin levels (noradrenaline). A brief fast may raise your metabolic rate as a result of these hormonal changes.

Intermittent fasting helps you consume less and burn more calories, which alters both sides of the calorie equation and results in weight loss.

Is it a healthy way to lose weight?

Intermittent fasting may be considered an effective way to lose weight. However, due to its time-related restrictions, it may not be a fit way of lifestyle. Unless normal calorie deficit diets, intermittent fasting cannot be implemented as a long-term solution to losing and maintaining weight.

Eating multiple meals a day in small intervals is the right way to consume food. Lack of which can further worsen one's health. Intermittent fasting requires one to fast for almost half of the period. This fasting is strictly advised against various conditions.

Here's a list of conditions under which Intermittent fasting may do more harm than good:

1. Pregnancy

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, are advised against following intermittent fasting. The development of a baby may be endangered by practicing intermittent fasting when a mother is expecting or nursing. Calorie consumption during pregnancy and nursing must be adequate to ensure the baby's healthy growth and the production of milk. Intermittent fasting will affect one's ability to consume calories, hence it is not advised for women who are pregnant or nursing.

2. Diabetes

Do not practice intermittent fasting if you have diabetes and are taking diabetes medicines, particularly insulin, without first talking to your doctor and being thoroughly monitored. The combination of intermittent fasting and diabetic drugs might result in dangerously low blood sugar levels.

3. Poor immunity

Without first getting permission from a doctor, those who just recovered from or are presently dealing with a serious disease shouldn't participate in IF. Most of the time, sufficient calorie intake is required to maintain lean body mass and a strong immune system.

4. Digestive issues

Intermittent fasting may make digestive issues worse if someone already has them. Due to the extended fasting periods, IF might potentially worsen digestive problems. Fasting periods can interfere with the digestive system's regular functions and result in bloating, indigestion, and constipation.

5. Poor sleep cycle

Getting enough sleep routinely is essential for maintaining emotional stability, sustaining cognitive function, and mending and regenerating muscles after exercise. If the end of one's IF eating window is too early in the day, one could have trouble going asleep or staying asleep.

Besides these conditions, an average person may also face difficulties while following this diet. There are various health issues that might occur upon practicing intermittent fasting.

What's the takeaway?

No weight loss diet equates to a healthy well-balanced diet. Intermittent fasting may be proven helpful in weight loss but cannot be followed as a long-term solution. If you want to lose weight or maintain lost weight, try following a diet that ensures you consume food multiple times a day.

Eating healthy food throughout the day is much healthier than consuming food in bulk 1-2 times a day. This way you can also ensure your body receives energy through your food and you also get to consume ample healthy foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.