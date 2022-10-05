Who Shouldn't Follow Intermittent Fasting

Pregnant women shouldnt follow intermittent fasting

The eating strategy known as intermittent fasting alternates between fasting and regular mealtimes. According to research, intermittent fasting can help you control your weight and prevent or even reverse several diseases.

Fasting has for many years followed as a way to lose weight and whatnot. However, like various other restrictive diets. Intermittent fasting can pose more harmful than beneficial in some cases. In this article, we list conditions under which intermittent fasting may be avoided completely.

Here are conditions under which one should not practice intermittent fasting:

1. You practice vigorous workouts

Bulimia and intermittent fasting are strongly associated. It is not recommended or safe to attempt to undertake intermittent fasting while taking part in a rigorous training regime. You might want to think again about using IF if you routinely practice CrossFit or are in marathon practice. You will frequently need to consume something before working out to keep yourself motivated.

2. Issue sleeping

Every night, getting enough sleep is necessary for maintaining emotional stability, sustaining brain function, and healing and regenerating muscles after exercise. Going to bed hungry might make it difficult for your body to relax and go to sleep since it keeps your brain alert and makes your body restless.

3. Pregnant or lactating

The development of a baby may be endangered by IF practice while a mother is expecting or nursing. Calorie consumption during pregnancy and breastfeeding must be sufficient to ensure the baby's overall wellbeing and the production of milk. Your calorie intake will be hampered by fasting intervals.

4. Sensitive bowel

Intermittent fasting may make gastrointestinal issues worse if you already experienced them. Due to the extended fasting periods, IF might potentially worsen digestive problems. Fasting periods can interfere with the digestive system's regular functions and result in bloating, indigestion, and constipation.

5. Diabetes

The last thing individuals who have diabetes need is for fasting to aggravate the many ups and downs in blood sugar that they already experience on a daily basis. The combination of intermittent fasting and diabetic drugs can result in dangerously low blood sugar levels.

6. Weak immunity

Without first getting permission from a doctor, people who just recovered from or are presently dealing with a serious disease shouldn't participate in IF. Most of the time, appropriate caloric intake is required to maintain lean body mass and a functional immune system, which is important for people with illnesses or immune systems that are compromised.

7. Eating disorder

People who are at risk for eating disorders shouldn't follow any fasting-related diets because intermittent fasting has a strong link to bulimia nervosa. Having a family member who suffers from an eating disorder, perfectionism, impulsivity, and mood instability are risk factors for developing an eating disorder.

8. Feeling sick

If you don't follow under any of the categories and decided to follow IF. There are other things to consider. Prolonged sense of weakness, sickness, no weight loss, lack of concentration, etc. are all indicators that intermittent fasting is not for you.

Intermittent fasting may help with various diseases and help us lose weight. However, it is not a long-term solution for these conditions. A restrictive diet like IF should be followed occasionally and not as a long-term lifestyle choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.