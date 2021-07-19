The Truth About Apple Cider Vinegar And Weight Loss Explained

Weight loss: A healthy diet and regular exercise can help you lose weight in a sustainable manner

Highlights Apple cider vinegar is not the magic pill for weight loss, says Luke

Apple cider vinegar does not suit everyone

Always patch test ACV first before using it

If you have ever browsed the Internet for tips to lose weight, you have probably come across a few articles that state the benefits of adding apple cider vinegar (ACV) to your diet. But before you add the ingredient to your weight loss plan, there are some things that you must remember, says health coach Luke Coutinho. In a detailed video on the subject, he has explained that while ACV aids weight loss, it is only a small part of the process. In the video, he said, “While ACV has several benefits, you must also know the side effects that you can have of consuming ACV if it does not suit you, you overdo it or do it the wrong way.”

Weight loss: Can apple cider vinegar help?

Explaining that there is no “magic pill” that can help you lose weight, he said, “Losing weight is getting your hormones in balance. It is a product of a good lifestyle, eating foods that suit your body, doing exercises and recovering the right way, improving your sleep, and looking after your stress levels.”

“So, can ACV help you lose weight? Absolutely not. But can it play a role in your weight loss process? Can it help you lower your blood sugar levels? Can it help you lower your blood pressure? Can it help improve your digestion? Absolutely yes —if it suits you,” he explained.

He said that the ACV is especially useful for those with low stomach acid levels. Low acid levels in the stomach can lead to issues with digestion, breaking down proteins etc. “When we consume ACV it can help us stimulate the production of stomach acids that help digestion,” Luke said. However, on the other hand, if you already have problems with digestion, ACV can “actually make it worse.”

Also read: Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits: Here Are 5 Things To Consider Before Consuming It

Always check before adding apple cider vinegar to your diet whether it suits you or not

Photo Credit: iStock

Explaining that ACV need not suit everyone, Luke explained, “If consuming ACV 45 minutes before or after a meal reduces bloating, then it suits you. Else it does not suit you.”

Speaking about the effect of ACV on acidity, he said that while it can improve symptoms in some, it can worsen the condition in others.

Regarding the use of ACV to combat dandruff, Luke said that one must always dilute the ACV before applying it to the scalp. “Never put raw ACV on your scalp. It will burn you,” he said, recommending viewers to take a patch test.

He also said that ACV is antifungal. Explaining that it can be used to clean nails and toes, he said, “Take ACV and dilute it in double the amount of water. Soak your fingers and toes in it.”

Also read: Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat: Is It An Effective Remedy? Know Ways To Use It Safely

Watch the video here:

He added that there are studies that show that ACV helps reduce blood sugar, blood pressure, and triglycerides levels. However, regarding the consumption of ACV, he reiterated, “If it suits you, great. If it does not, don't consume it.”

Also read: Skincare Tips: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Fight Skin Problems? Here's The Right Way To Use It

In the video, Luke Coutinho has stressed the importance of consulting an expert before adding ACV to your diet and checking if it suits your body before making it a part of your daily menu.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.