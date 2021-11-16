Which One Is Healthier For Weight loss: Olive Or Coconut Oil?

Which is the healthier oil for weight loss: Olive or coconut oil?

A major ingredient in our food is oil, which is used for cooking most of the things we eat. But many people are often confused as to which cooking oils they should use for regular consumption. A big question hovering over their minds is the calorie content of each type of oil. To help us understand and address the confusion, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has some tips. In a new video called “This Or That”, Pooja is helping us decide whether to use coconut oil or olive oil in our daily diet.

“Let's break down the nutritional benefits of various similar thus confusing foods such that we can get the better one into our day-to-day regimes,” the caption for the post shared on Instagram reads.

Pooja Makhija says both are good but picking one over the other completely depends on what we want from it. Just because they are healthy, doesn't mean one should overindulge in any of them. Olive oil is higher in monounsaturated fats, while coconut oils are higher in saturated fats, mainly directly medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). “The key is the quantity that you use,” she adds.

