Weight Loss Lowers The Risk Of Irregular Heartbeats; 6 Ways To Prevent Irregular Heartbeats

10% weight loss is all it takes to control irregular heartbeats and reduce the symptoms

Highlights Irregular heartbeats in obese people can be controlled with weight loss 10% weight loss is all it takes to control this condition Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of racing heartbeats

A group of researchers, including one of Indian origin, recently claimed that the progression of irregular heartbeats in obese people can be controlled through weight loss . This study was led by the Centre for Heart Rhythm Disorders at the University of Adelaide and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI). They checked 355 patients with atrial fibrillation , a heart rhythm irregularity known as a heart flutter. Researchers said that 10% weight loss is all it takes to control this condition and reduce the symptoms. People who lost weight experienced lesser symptoms and did not require severe treatment. People with a BMI of 25-29.9 are considered overweight and those with a BMI of over 30 are considered obese. Weight loss had multiple benefits to offer for the patients. It improved lung function and memory and speeds up recovery from various diseases as well. Researchers revealed that this is the first time that the importance of weight loss was decoded for alleviating atrial fibrillation symptoms.Also read: What Are The Types And Causes Of Irregular Heartbeats (Arrhythmia): Dr Praveen Chandra Explains

Irregular heartbeats can be quite debilitating; the idea of skipping a heartbeat, or racing or hammering is bone-chilling for the sufferers. The fear, again, can add on to some more uninvited health risks. Thankfully, irregular heartbeats can be treated naturally with some simple lifestyle modifications.

Here are 6 simple tips which will help you prevent irregular heartbeats. Take a look.

1. Deep breathing

Your heartbeat is influenced by your breathing patterns. Sometimes, anxiety and stress can trigger irregular heartbeats in you. One of the best ways of reducing stress is deep breathing, and the best part is that it prevents irregular heartbeats too. Each time you feel that you are skipping a beat, sit down in a quiet place and practice some deep breathing exercises. Inhale deeply and slowly and exhale the same way. Take long and steady breaths and in no time, your heartbeat will come back to normal.



2. Drink cold water

Proper hydration is vital for the health of irregular heartbeat patients. Researchers do not the reason behind it, but a glass of cold water is a very effective and an instant remedy for irregular heartbeat patients.

3. Avoid stimulants



Stimulants like alcohol, drugs, caffeine and cigarettes should be avoided. Instead of relieving the palpitation, they could make situations worse for you.

Also read: Healthy Heart: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart

4. Eat foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids

The benefits of omega 3 fatty acids for heart health are known to all. Oily fish like salmon and mackerel are a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids. Eating these foods regularly, two or three servings in a week, can be quite helpful in keeping irregular heartbeats at bay. However, you must not eat too much of these as it may rush blood to your digestive tract, thereby triggering irregular heartbeats.

5. Get enough sleep

Lack of proper sleep is an important factor which contributes to irregular heartbeats. A healthy adult requires 7 to 8 hours of sleep each day to function properly. Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of racing or missed heartbeats.



Also read: The Top 3 Sleeping Positions And Their Health Repercussions; Which One Is Yours?

6. Follow a proper workout regime

Following a proper workout regime can be quite helpful in relieving irregular heartbeats. Workouts help you shift your focus from stressing factors which in the first place triggers irregular heartbeats.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



