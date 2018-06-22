Weight Loss Lowers The Risk Of Irregular Heartbeats; 6 Ways To Prevent Irregular Heartbeats

Highlights
- Irregular heartbeats in obese people can be controlled with weight loss
- 10% weight loss is all it takes to control this condition
- Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of racing heartbeats
Irregular heartbeats can be quite debilitating; the idea of skipping a heartbeat, or racing or hammering is bone-chilling for the sufferers. The fear, again, can add on to some more uninvited health risks. Thankfully, irregular heartbeats can be treated naturally with some simple lifestyle modifications.
Here are 6 simple tips which will help you prevent irregular heartbeats. Take a look.
1. Deep breathing
Your heartbeat is influenced by your breathing patterns. Sometimes, anxiety and stress can trigger irregular heartbeats in you. One of the best ways of reducing stress is deep breathing, and the best part is that it prevents irregular heartbeats too. Each time you feel that you are skipping a beat, sit down in a quiet place and practice some deep breathing exercises. Inhale deeply and slowly and exhale the same way. Take long and steady breaths and in no time, your heartbeat will come back to normal.
2. Drink cold water
Proper hydration is vital for the health of irregular heartbeat patients. Researchers do not the reason behind it, but a glass of cold water is a very effective and an instant remedy for irregular heartbeat patients.
3. Avoid stimulants
4. Eat foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids
The benefits of omega 3 fatty acids for heart health are known to all. Oily fish like salmon and mackerel are a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids. Eating these foods regularly, two or three servings in a week, can be quite helpful in keeping irregular heartbeats at bay. However, you must not eat too much of these as it may rush blood to your digestive tract, thereby triggering irregular heartbeats.
5. Get enough sleep
Lack of proper sleep is an important factor which contributes to irregular heartbeats. A healthy adult requires 7 to 8 hours of sleep each day to function properly. Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of racing or missed heartbeats.
6. Follow a proper workout regime
Following a proper workout regime can be quite helpful in relieving irregular heartbeats. Workouts help you shift your focus from stressing factors which in the first place triggers irregular heartbeats.
