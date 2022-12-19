Is The Cold Weather Leading You To Overeat? Here's How To Prevent It

The winter season can lead us to stay in and mindlessly snack on unhealthy foods

Studies have shown that people do eat more when it is winter, and there are just a few possible causes for this heightened hunger. The majority of people would concur that winter is the time of year for robust, rich cuisine. The cold winter diet consists primarily of hearty, carb-heavy foods, sweet desserts, and creamy sauces. In the winter, many people also claim to feel more hungry, with higher cravings and a larger desire to snack.

Winter was a dangerous season in earlier times, long before people could buy a wide variety of food at their neighbourhood grocery store whenever they wanted and lived in climate-controlled, well-insulated homes.

The amount of food accessible during the colder months depended on the harvest in the fall, and if those supplies were depleted, new ones were difficult to come by unless you were extremely wealthy. This is why it's possible that our biological constitution is profoundly ingrained with the need to binge on food at the first sign of frigid weather.

Besides this instinctual need to eat more in winter, one might also do that to keep oneself warm. Food makes us warm and might lead to chronic snacking habits. In addition to this, winter is often gloomy for most of us. This leads to overeating as a way to boost serotonin.

All of these factors combined result in overeating in winter. Now that we have understood the factors, we can better deal with overeating in winter. In this article, let's discuss ways in which we can avoid overeating this cozy season.

Here are tips to help you prevent overeating in winter:

1. Get adequate sunlight

Winter's shorter days and lack of sunlight can cause serotonin levels to decline, which can cause carbohydrate binges as a result of a desire to give the brain a chemical lift. To get the most light throughout the winter, spend some time near the windows and ride outside. Make sure there is plenty of lighting in your dining room and kitchen so you aren't preparing food or eating in a dimly lit space.

2. Eat more fibre

Both of these benefits of fibre, which fills you up and may promote bowel movements are crucial in the winter, while overall physical fitness tends to decline. With foods high in fibre, such as fruits, veggies, lentils, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, try to consume 30 grams of fibre per day.

3. Stay hydrated

Water intake has a profound impact on every element of life, including appetite and physical performance. When dehydration masquerades as hunger, many people overeat when they don't actually need to eat. Carry a bottle of water with you at all times, and if you want to add a little flavour, use fresh or frozen fruit. Whenever you reach for food, be sure to assess your hunger. If you've just eaten, your need to snack may simply be a result of thirst.

4. Increase protein intake

Whether you're attempting to gain weight or lose it, protein needs to be a staple of your diet. Consuming protein helps you metabolise more calories than eating fat or carbohydrates, which is the finest part about it. Consuming protein also promotes muscle growth and recuperation.

5. Eat foods that boost mood

How we feel is impacted by what we consume. While you might believe that a large packet of chips or a bag of cupcakes will do the trick, there are really a number of healthier choices that might help you get through the winter. Bananas, strawberries, dark chocolate, nuts, bell peppers, and avocado are good snacks.

6. Don't keep unhealthy foods around

To acquire your favourite treat, make yourself endure the winter weather and walk outside. You won't be tempted to overindulge as frequently as a result. Naturally, nevertheless, stock your home with a variety of nutritious foods. As a result, when you do go to the kitchen for a snack, you'll pick healthy options rather than junk food.

7. Workout

Working out can seem like a nightmare on these chilly windy days. However, they are extremely necessary. Sometimes going outside in the winter might be difficult. But if you can find winter activities you can participate in while dressed appropriately for the season, it may be a terrific way to get your heart rate up, which is a great way to lose weight and lift your spirits.

These tips will help keep your diet in check and help you avoid overeating in the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.