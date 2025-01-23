Over-Eating In Winter? Try These Nutritionist-Recommended Solutions

Do you often find yourself reaching out for that slice of cake kept in the fridge during the winter season? If yes, then you are not alone. Winter indeed comes packed with pleasant weather and the joy of munching on food under the cover of the blankets. But, one of the most common problems of the chilly season is over-indulgence. You might lose track of time binge-eating popcorn and sugary delights while watching your favourite show from the comfort of your bed. This can lead to significant weight gain. However, have you ever wondered why you tend to overeat in winter?

Fret not, nutritionist Palak Nagpal is here to answer your queries. In a video posted on Instagram, she has shared food alternatives so that your weight remains intact. In the clip, Palak says, “Everyone eats more during winter. But are you gaining weight? Well, the answer is no. But only if you eat right. Now in winter, you eat more because the body has to keep itself warm. It is often carbohydrates that you crave during winter and eating the wrong ones can actually make you gain weight.”

Now, let's take a look at the diet alterations as prescribed by Palak Nagpal

According to the nutritionist, you tend to crave carbs in winter. “Refined options like sugar and white bread offer quick energy but lead to crashes. Instead, focus on protein and fibre to keep cravings in check,” she says.

Snacking smart is another option. “Try nuts with fruit or veggies and hummus,” suggests Palak Nagpal.

As per Palak Nagpal, “Seasonal meals like besan ladoo, chikki, porridge, soups, and stews keep you warm and satisfied. Warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg can boost circulation.” You can also have panjiri, gond ka laddoo and halwa. She emphasises on consuming dal and greens like bathua, saag, palak and green garlic.

The nutritionist urges viewers to avoid overeating. Additionally, she recommends wearing clothes in layers and exercising to stay warm.

Palak Nagpal concludes the video with this message: Eat mindfully this winter for a healthier, happier you.

Take notes to ensure you are not over-eating and providing your body with the amount and quality of food it needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.