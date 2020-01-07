Weight Loss: Got Fat Under Your Arms? Do These 5 Exercises At Home To Get Rid Of It Instantly

Get rid of fat on arms by doing push-ups regularly

Weight loss exercises: Does fat on your underarms bother you way too much? Everyone is embarrassed about carrying extra weight and fat in areas like arms and back. Not only is it unappealing to look, it is also something that can lower confidence. Fat on the back and under your arms is usually ignored because they are not as visible as abs and legs. So, today we are going to talk about exercises that can help in reducing fat under your arms. Strength training exercises can help in toning of your upper arms and the area around your armpit.

Weight loss: How to get rid of fat under your arms?

It has been found that in order to lose fat under your arms, you need to focus on achieving overall weight loss. This can be achieved following a healthy diet and incorporating both strength training and cardiovascular exercises in your routine.

Following are some of the most effective exercises for reducing fat under your arms, upper arms, back, chest and shoulders. Including them in your regular workout routine can help you lose unwanted fat and also aid weight loss.

1. Push-ups

Push-ups target several muscles at a time including your arms, chest and shoulders. Start with 10 push-ups for 3 sets and gradually increase both sets and the reps. Do them every day to get rid of fat on your armpits.

2. Chin-ups

For performing chin-ups, you need to grab a bar and hold it shoulder-width apart. Hang and raise your feet off the floor by bending your knees. Pull yourself up till your chin passes the bar. Repeat for 10 reps in 3 sets and gradually increase as your strength improves.

3. Bicep curls

This is undoubtedly one of the best exercises for reducing fat under your arms. Take dumbbells of the weight you desire (they should be heavy enough to challenge your strength but not so heavy that you are unable to perform the exercise with full efficiency). Hold dumbbells in each hand. Extend your arms towards the ground and slowly bend your elbows while bringing the weights towards your shoulders. Release from the position and bring the weight towards ground. Start with 10 reps for 3 sets and slowly increase the number of set and reps as you witness improvement in your strength.

4. Twisted planks

This exercise can help in reducing fat under your arms and improve core strength. Planks are also effective in aiding weight loss. For performing twisted planks, you need to get into the traditional plank position. Twist your lower body to the left and then to the right, and then to the centre. Repeat on each side. Try doing 10 on each side. Do lesser if you are unable to perform the exercise with the right technique.

5. Downward facing dog

Here's some yoga to your rescue! Downward facing dog is a yoga pose that targets your hips, back, legs, butt and arms. To perform the downward facing dog, stand on the centre of the mat and kneel. Place your hands in front of you at shoulder-width apart. Brace yourself with hands, straighten your legs. Align feet and extend toes. Doing this will help you feel stable. Try to shift your weight on your hips, legs and arms. Make sure your head is aligned with straight back. Hold on this position for a few minutes. Practice it regularly to get rid of fat under your arms, and tone your back and chest.

