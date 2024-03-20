Weight Loss: Expert Shares List Of 5 Best And Worst Pre-Workout Snacks

A pre-workout snack helps provide adequate energy

What you eat before a workout out can affect your performance in many ways. It is a well-known fact that you shouldn't perform a workout without fueling your body. Therefore, a healthy pre-workout is a must for all fitness enthusiasts as it can help improve their performance and assist in reaching their fitness goals.

Good nutrition fuels your body and helps maximise your performance. It also reduces the risk of muscle damage. Usually, the type of pre-workout snack depends on your fitness goals. However, it is often recommended to maintain a balance between protein, carbs and fats. Pairing these in adequate quantities helps provide essential energy and increases the amount of muscle mass you gain.

By now, you must be convinced to have a pre-workout snack before every exercise routine. But what should you be consuming? Keep reading to know the best and worst pre-workout foods and drinks.

Pre-workout snacks: Know the best and worst options

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of foods that you should be consuming and avoiding before any workout.

"Here's my list of best foods to eat before a workout and what foods to not eat before a workout," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Best pre-workout options

Apple with peanut butter

Greek yogurt with mixed seeds and some pomegranate

Coconut water with sabja seeds

Hard-boiled eggs

Black coffee

"They are all easy to digest, high protein, hydrating and have sustained energy release," the expert mentioned.

Things you should not have at all before exercising:

Sugar/sugar-rich foods

Oily, greasy or fatty food

Protein shakes (it should always be consumed after a workout)

Dairy drinks

Foods that are very high in carbs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.