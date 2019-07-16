Weight Loss Tips: Ditch Protein Supplements, Try These Natural Sources Of Protein For Healthy Weight Loss And Muscle Gain

Weight loss: Natural sources of protein can help you lose weight in a healthy way

Protein is an important macronutrient for weight loss and good health. It helps in building muscle mass and helps you feel for longer, thus reducing appetite and overall calorie intake. It is probably because of this reason that many people resort to taking protein shakes made from protein powders and other protein supplements. While this is a common phenomenon among body builders, some people take protein supplements to speed up their weight loss routine. However, the latter might not be the best thing to do. When it comes to increasing protein intake, it is best done by resorting to healthy resources and slowly increasing protein consumption over time. Read on to know about natural sources of protein that can be beneficial for weight loss and build up of muscle mass.

Healthy sources of protein that are cheaper and healthier than protein supplements

1. Eggs

Without a doubt, eggs are one of the best sources of protein that exists. Not only are they cheap and easy-to-make, they are also easily available and versatile in nature. You can have egg white omelette with every meal or eat boiled egg whites for breakfast. Adding eggs to your diet is a healthy way to add protein to your diet. They can fill you up, reduce your appetite and overall calorie intake, thus helping you lose weight.

2. Cottage cheese

Also known as paneer, cottage cheese can be your go-to food for increasing protein intake. It is low in calories and high in protein. Paneer can be great for athletes who want to gain muscle mass. Like eggs, cottage cheese too is filling and can help you feel full for longer, aid weight loss.

3. Lentils

Lentils are a great source of vegetarian protein. They are also high in fibre-rich carbs, which are healthy for your body. Lentils are an amazing source of plant-based protein, thus meeting protein requirements of vegans and vegetarians.

4. Amaranth

Amaranth is a gluten-free protein rich grain that can meet your daily protein requirements and help you lose weight. One cup of soaked amaranth can provide you 9 gm of protein. What's more is that the grain is also a rich source of manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and folate. It can be cooked in the same way as quinoa and rice and can be consumed as part of breakfasts and salads.

5. Pumpkin seeds

These tiny seeds are indeed a powerhouse of protein and other nutrients. They are budget friendly and can be snacked on. Pumpkin seeds are also rich in Vitamin E and phenolic acid. They can help in reducing inflammation in the body. Add them your oatmeal, munch on them along with your meals or with nuts.

6. Sunflower seeds

One ounce of sunflower seeds can contain around 6 gms of plant-based protein. Vegans and vegetarians can increase their protein intake by consuming sunflower seeds. Sunflower seeds have a buttery flavour. Along with protein, they are also rich in nutrients like Vitamin E and magnesium. They are versatile, inexpensive and easily available. Snack on sunflower seeds for more protein and healthy weight loss.

