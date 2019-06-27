Want To Be Quicker? Here Are 10 Foods That Can Boost Your Reflexes; Some Of Them Are Great Protein Sources As Well!

Food for reflexes: Berries are an excellent source of protein to help build reflexes

Highlights Eggs are a great source of tyrosine which directly impacts reflexes Get your fair share of soy foods, as they are great for the brain Avocados encourage blood flow, but are high on fats

There is more than one way to boost your all important reflexes. You might want to pick up a sport like table tennis or dodgeball and play it regularly. Or you may try to improve your mental ability by working on your peripheral vision and practising mindfulness. Believe it or not, even playing video games can improve your reflexes. On the other hand, food is also one of the ways to boost your reflexes. If you feed yourself some nutritious and healthy foods rich in protein, complex carbohydrates and good fats, your body's reflexes will automatically benefit. There's many options you could go for.

Here are some food options that can boost your reflexes:

1. Leafy green vegetables and garlic: Both green vegetables and garlic have been seen to increase cognitive functioning. They are rich in Vitamin K, lutein, folate and beta carotene. Additionally, they hold decent quantities of protein. This is extremely beneficial for your brain function and reflexes. Spinach in particular has been seen to boost your reflexes as per research conducted in the Netherlands.

2. Omelettes and other egg preparations: Eggs are extremely rich in an amino acid called tyrosine. This is the building block toward production of various hormones in the body, which increase energy, alertness and even improve your mood. Tyrosine is also heavily present in spinach.

3. Various beans: Being extremely rich in proteins, beans can be your go-to food for excellent brain health. They are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids important for brain development. Lima beans are also seen to contain high levels of tyrosine.

4. Edible seeds: Pumpkin and sesame seeds have been seen to contain high amounts of tyrosine, while sunflower seeds are great for the brain. They increase memory and cognitive function as well.

5. Meats: Numerous varieties of meats are incredibly rich in tyrosine. Chicken and turkey are prime examples of the same and can really boost this amino acid in your body to quicken your reflexes. Lamb and pork are decent options as well. Vitamin B12 found in red meat is also incredibly important for its functioning.

6. Yogurt, cheese and dairy: Dairy products, specially cheese and yogurt are key contributors to your tyrosine levels. One food that seems to stand out of this is cottage cheese and paneer. Additionally, dairy products can help the brain reduce oxidative stress, which can lead to a boost in energy and thereafter increase alertness and better your reflexes.

7. Fresh bananas: In addition to boosting your reflexes, bananas also the capability of boosting your mood, and making you just that little bit for relaxed and happy

8. Avocados: Again, another tyrosine favourite. Avocados are rich in healthy fats, and contribute to healthy blood flow to the brain. They are high in calories though, so you must tread lightly.

9. Nuts and berries: Numerous varieties of nuts and berries, specially blueberries and walnuts are excellent for your brain. They're great sources of protein, and berries are rich in antioxidants as well, which will help your blood flow.

10. Soy foods: Finally, soy foods are excellent sources of protein, tyrosine, healthy fat and complex carbohydrates. They really are the ultimate vegan food, and are the brain boosting food you have been looking for.

In extreme cases of poor reflexes, you may even want to consider supplements, and most importantly try to get a good night's sleep. These solutions can go a long way in boosting your reflexes.

