Weight Loss: Common Negative Side Effects Of Weight Loss To Expect & What To Do

Weight loss especially when it's rapid or extreme can sometimes cause negative side effects. These can range from fatigue and nutrient deficiencies to more serious issues like gallstones or muscle loss. Often, these side effects occur when weight loss strategies are too restrictive or unbalanced. However, many of these effects can be avoided or minimised by following a gradual, well-balanced weight loss plan that includes a nutrient-rich diet, adequate hydration, physical activity, and regular health monitoring. In this article, we share a list of negative side effects of weight loss to expect and what to do.

10 Common negative side effects of weight loss to expect

1. Fatigue and low energy

When you cut calories too drastically, your body gets less fuel, leading to fatigue and low energy levels. Ensure your diet includes complex carbs, healthy fats, and enough calories to meet your basic energy needs. Include rest days in your workout routine.

2. Muscle loss

Weight loss without resistance training can lead to muscle breakdown instead of fat loss. Incorporate strength training at least 2–3 times per week and consume adequate protein to preserve muscle mass.

3. Loose skin

Significant or fast weight loss can leave behind saggy or loose skin, especially in older individuals. Lose weight gradually, stay hydrated, and consider strength training to build muscle tone. Skin-tightening treatments may help in some cases.

4. Nutrient deficiencies

Restrictive diets often lack essential nutrients like iron, vitamin B12, calcium, or potassium. Eat a varied diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. If needed, take supplements under medical guidance.

5. Gallstones

Rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstone formation, which may require surgery. Aim for a gradual weight loss of 0.5–1 kg per week. Include healthy fats in your diet to help keep the gallbladder functioning.

6. Hair thinning or hair loss

Lack of protein, iron, and other nutrients during weight loss can lead to hair shedding. Ensure a protein-rich diet and include biotin, zinc, and iron either through food or supplements.

7. Mood swings and irritability

Drastic diet changes and calorie restriction can affect hormones, leading to emotional instability. Avoid fad diets. Balance meals with mood-stabilising nutrients like omega-3s, magnesium, and B vitamins.

8. Constipation or digestive changes

Low fibre intake during dieting can affect bowel movement regularity. Include plenty of fibre from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Drink enough water to support digestion.

9. Menstrual irregularities

Women who lose weight quickly or drop below a certain body fat percentage may experience hormonal changes, causing missed periods. Avoid overly low-calorie diets. Consult a healthcare provider if periods become irregular.

10. Obsessive behaviour around food and body image

Intense focus on dieting and weight can sometimes lead to disordered eating or body image issues. Take a balanced, sustainable approach to health. Seek support from a mental health professional if food obsession or guilt becomes overwhelming.

Weight loss should enhance your health, not compromise it. A slow, mindful, and nutrient-conscious journey not only ensures better results but also protects your long-term well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.