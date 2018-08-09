Watch Out For These Foods Which Can Increase Your Hunger

Salads can make you feel hungry quite soon

Exercise and a healthy diet go hand in hand when it comes to achieving your weight loss goals. For losing weight, it is important to eat the right kind of foods which provide you with optimum nutrition and satiate you. Eating foods which do not satiate you will make you feel hunger pangs and increase your cravings. This is where you end up munching on junk food or comfort food. Your diet regime for weight loss must comprise fibre-rich foods which make you full and keep you feeling full for longer. Cereals, juices and salads all come in the category of high fibre foods. But are these foods satiating? In this article, we will talk about foods make you feel hungry shortly after eating them. Keep reading...

Foods which increase your hunger

1. Fruit juice

Fruit juice is high in water and sugar, and lacks the good fibre of fruit. Drinking juice can help in detoxification, but it certainly doesn't help your satiety. Opt for whole fruits instead of fruit juices in order to increase your satiety.

Fruit juice can increase your hunger as it lacks fibre of fruits

2. Cereals

Cereals seem wonderful for breakfast. But did you know that cereals are made up of refined grains which get digested and absorbed in the body quite quickly? Breakfast rich in protein can help you lose weight. Here's what eating protein for breakfast do to you.

3. Salted snacks

The thing with salted snacks is that most people will not be able to eat them in moderation. Also, salted snacks increase your thirst, and that is where you confuse the thirst with hunger and end up overeating. Opt for healthy snacking in case you want to lose weight. Here are some healthy options for snacks.

Diet soda can increase your hunger

4. Sugar-free beverages

Thought diet soda is healthy for you? Think again. Beverages which claim to be sugar-free can in fact make you feel hungrier. This is because the sweet taste of these beverages causes a drop in blood sugar levels. You feel hungrier because your blood sugar levels need to balance down. You might even feel stomach ache after drinking these sugar-free beverages.

5. Salads

Salads are extremely popular in the world of weight loss. Filled with wholesome and nutritious veggies, salads are surely healthy. But they cannot make you feel satiated. In order to make your salad more filling and satiating, you can add veggies like broccoli, peas, carrots along with foods like chicken, beans, salmon and cheese. This will also make your salad full of protein, and your body will take longer to absorb it.

Add protein-rich foods to your salad to avoid increasing your hunger

Hence, living healthy is all about eating clean and eating smartly. Chose the right foods for yourself which will help you lose weight in the most efficient way!