Want To Quit Smoking? Follow These Tips To Cope With Cravings And Withdrawal Symptoms

Try deep breathing to curb smoking cravings

What happens when you quit smoking? Smoking is injurious to your health in more ways than one. After smoking for years, giving up on the habit could be a daunting task. In fact, getting rid of the habit may seem close to impossible due to all the withdrawal symptoms. You could experience withdrawal symptoms such as confusion, irritability, anxiety, anger, and sometimes even constipation. However, these withdrawal symptoms are manageable. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has a set of solutions for you to manage these. She has discussed the same in her latest Instagram Reels. She captioned the post as, "How to manage withdrawal symptoms when you quit smoking?"

Follow these tips to manage smoking withdrawal symptoms and cravings

1) Remember the reasons why you decided to quit smoking

2) Keep yourself occupied. "This always works," she said.

3) Remember the 3 Ds

- Drink water

- Deep breathing

- Do not acknowledge your cravings

She asked users to delay acting on the cravings for 5-10 minutes and added that it will eventually pass. She said withdrawal symptoms are challenging but it's not impossible to deal with them. "Make some important changes in your routine and it will help you avoid those triggers that tell your brain, 'It's the time for a smoke'," she said.

Meanwhile, if you want to quit smoking, start right away. Don't worry about withdrawal, it is manageable, as Nmami Agarwal said.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.