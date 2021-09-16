Mountains Are Calling? Do Not Miss These Diet Tips To Avoid Altitude Sickness

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol to prevent dehydration

While hiking up a hill or travelling to a high altitude, falling sick is the last thing you want to happen. But you need not feel guilty about falling sick at high altitudes. Just taking care of what you eat and drink can keep you fit, suggests nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Altitude sickness can affect anybody. When you travel to a region that is several thousand feet above sea level, you face a change in the atmosphere. Oxygen levels drop as you go higher up. As a result, you may suffer from headaches, breathlessness, and nausea.

But you can tackle altitude sickness. The secret lies in what you consume or avoid when the body is tackling a change in oxygen levels. Just follow Nmami's suggestions about food and drinks.

In a recent video, she shared some tips on how to treat food when you are at a high altitude.

Here are her suggestions:

Don't drink alcohol for the first two days. Alcohol is known for its dehydrating effect on the body. So, ditch the booze for a couple of days.

Avoid any food or drink that contains caffeine. This is because caffeine also dehydrates the body. A dehydrated body can increase the problems faced at high altitudes.

Drink enough water. Regularly hydrate yourself even if you are travelling. Don't skip drinking water because you want to avoid going to the washroom.

Don't skip meals. Take food on time so that you keep nourishing your body with the required dose of carbs, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Fill your plate with complex carbohydrates. This is not the time to ditch carbs. At high altitudes, your body requires a lot of energy to make use of whatever oxygen is available to it. Complex carbs become a consistent source of that energy.

Avoid fried foods. Fried foods can lead to digestive issues and can lave you feeling uneasy. You can't go on a cheat day spree when holidaying up in the mountains. Fried food may add unnecessary fat deposition to your body. The energy required to burn these fats can otherwise be used to enhance the body's metabolism.

So, the next time you are going trekking or are climbing up high mountains, do not let your health issues bog you down or come in the way of all the excitement. Just take care of what you eat and drink, and have a fun-filled adventure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.