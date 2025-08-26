Vitamin D3 To Colostrum: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Swears On These Supplements

Supplements have quickly become a staple in modern wellness, thanks in large part to celebrity influence. While research is still catching up on the full scope of their benefits, there is no denying that they have carved out a solid space in everyday health routines. The truth is, even with a balanced diet, our bodies sometimes miss out on essential nutrients. That's where supplements step in, filling nutritional gaps, boosting energy, supporting immunity, and enhancing overall well-being when taken wisely and in the right proportions.

One celebrity who swears by this approach is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On Monday, August 25, she gave fans a glimpse into her wellness routine by sharing a picture of the supplements she takes. Known for her holistic lifestyle, Samantha also highlighted their benefits, giving her followers a deeper look at how she maintains her health. And let's be real, when someone as committed to wellness as Samantha shares her routine, it's worth paying attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's List Of Supplements

Vitamin D3 + K2 - for bone health, calcium utilisation, and cardiovascular support.

Omega-3 (EPA & DHA) - to support brain, heart, and joint health.

AlgaeCal - a plant-based source of calcium and minerals for bone density.

Boron - a trace mineral that helps with mineral metabolism and may support hormone balance.

Zinc - for immune function, tissue repair, and overall metabolic health.

Colostrum - to support gut integrity and immune resilience.

In her side note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds, "I take these with fats, usually after breakfast or lunch, to optimize absorption, especially for fat-soluble nutrients like vitamins D3, K2, and omega-3s. It's important to note that supplement needs vary widely between individuals depending on diet, lifestyle, lab values, and overall health status."

Her concluding words were, "What works well for me may not be appropriate for someone else.

I also rotate or cycle supplements to avoid overuse and to better match my body's changing needs over time. Because many people ask about my approach, I'll continue to share my supplement strategies with transparency. Always with the reminder that this is a personal protocol, not a one-size-fits-all recommendation."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.