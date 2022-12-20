Sunbathing Not Only Boosts Vitamin D Levels, But Offer These 6 Health Benefits

Sunbathing is one of the best ways to increase vitamin D in the body

Beyond its capacity to elevate serotonin levels, sunshine has several positive effects. The impact of the sun on your skin is a topic of much debate. Since the harmful consequences of sun exposure are so well discussed, most people would go to considerable measures to avoid getting exposed to them.

The sun is obviously detrimental in excess, but it's crucial to keep in mind that it's necessary for our development and survival. The sun is an amazing way to increase our production of vitamin D which is often difficult through diet. Along with this, there are other ways in which you can benefit from the sun. Continue reading as we discuss the many benefits of sunbathing.

Here are ways in which sunbathing benefits us:

1. Improves sleep

Melatonin is a hormone secreted that is produced by your body and is essential for promoting sleep. You often start to feel drowsy two hours after the sun sets since your body produces it when it is dark, which is among the reasons our body will naturally stay awake during the summer months. By instructing your body when to produce more and less melatonin, sunlight controls your circadian rhythm.

2. Helps manage stress

Being outside will assist your body in naturally regulating melatonin, which can help lower your stress level. Melatonin also lowers stress reactivity. Additionally, the additional exercise you get from being outside, where you are frequently engaged in physical activity, reduces stress.

3. Improves bone health

Sunbathing increases vitamin D in the body. To maintain optimal blood levels of calcium and phosphorus, which are required for proper bone mineralization, vitamin D stimulates intestinal calcium absorption. Children who are vitamin D deficient may develop rickets, which causes the bones to weaken and give the impression of having bow legs. Similar to children, adults who are vitamin D deficient experience osteomalacia or a softening of the bones.

4. Boosts immunity

Sufficient vitamin D consumption may promote healthy immune function and lower the risk of autoimmune disorders. According to research vitamin D is crucial for immune system health. The development of autoimmune diseases like diabetes, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis are thought to be associated with long-term vitamin D insufficiency, although further study is required to prove this association.

5. Regulate blood pressure

The body's stocks of nitrogen oxides are released into circulation when exposed to sunshine, which lowers blood pressure by expanding blood vessels. The same analysis also suggests that sunshine may directly impact the risk of heart disease. Among the most potent hormones for controlling blood pressure appears to be vitamin D.

6. Improves mental health

There is a scientific explanation for why going outside in the light makes you feel better; it's not all in your brain. Serotonin is a hormone that elevates your mood and aids in maintaining calm and concentration. Sunshine raises your body's amount of serotonin. The symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, a change in mood that normally happens in the fall and winter months when there are fewer daylight hours, maybe lessened with increased exposure to natural light.

Make sure to sunbathe adequately and safely to ensure you achieve all the benefits of sunbathing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.