Vitamin D Can Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk: Study; Food Sources Of Vitamin D And Their Health Benefits

Highlights
- Vitamin D plays an important role in normal functioning of the body
- Foods rich in Vitamin D can help in improving bone density
- Foods rich in Vitamin D can help in weight loss
Food sources of Vitamin D
Apart from sunlight, common source of Vitamin D includes cod liver oil, sunlight, wild salmon, tuna fish, mackerel, eggs, caviar, mushrooms and sardines.
Apart from being good sources of Vitamin D, these foods have other health benefits too. Let's take a look:
1. Strengthen bones
Foods rich in Vitamin D can help in improving bone density. Severe deficiency of Vitamin D can causes rickets - a condition which causes bone abnormalities and reduces bone mineral density in children. Incidence of rickets is very less now. Vitamin D deficiency can also cause osteoporosis and also increases risk of fractures in older adults. Thus, an efficient way of including Vitamin D in your diet is by eating these foods rich in Vitamin D. Other minerals which are important for bone health include potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.
Also read: Top 7 Symptoms Of Colorectal Cancer You Must Know
2. Help in weight loss
Foods rich in Vitamin D can help in weight loss and reducing the tedious belly fat. Obesity or being overweight may contribute to low levels of Vitamin D in the body. This claim, however, still needs more research. Include these foods in your diet to get sufficient Vitamin D as well as for weight loss and reducing belly fat.
3. Can prevent cancer
What you eat is what will determine how prone you are to risks of chronic conditions such as cancer. Apart from colorectal cancer, Vitamin D can prevent formation of other cancers such as prostate, colon and breast cancers. Vitamin D can affect growth of tumor cells, cell differentiation and cause death of cancer cells. A possible reason behind this could be sun exposure and Vitamin D levels in the blood. This is all the more reason why you must include Vitamin D in your diet.
4. Improve immune system
Sufficient levels of Vitamin D in the body can help in giving a boost to immunity. It helps the body fight against infection. It helps in cell replication and is said to offer protection from autoimmune diseases and infections. Sufficient levels of Vitamin D can prevent prolonged inflammation - which is the root cause of numerous chronic conditions and health problems.
Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Best Ways To Take Care Of It
5. Boost brain health
Vitamin D is important for brain health. Deficiency of Vitamin D has been found to increase risks of schizophrenia. Also, sufficient Vitamin D levels can also influence, anxiety, depression, insomnia and seasonal affective disorder. Low levels of Vitamin D in the body can also contribute to poor performance is standardized exams, cause difficulty in paying attention and impair decision making.