Vitamin C For Cold: Does This Really Work? Know Benefits, Dosage And Best Foods Sources

Vitamin C benefits: It can reduce the duration of cold

Highlights Vitamin C rich foods helps in boosting immunity Vitamin C can help you promote heart health Vitamin C helps your body fight diseases naturally

Vitamin C is commonly present in citric foods. It should be an essential part of your diet. Vitamin C consumption can give you some impressive health benefits. You can add enough amount of vitamin C to your diet with some simple foods. Vitamin C rich foods are high in antioxidants which are good for your heart health and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Another impressive health benefit of vitamin C is that it helps in boosting immunity. Strong immune system helps in preventing many health issues naturally. Vitamin C protects the body cells from damage from free radicals. It strengthens your body's ability to fight diseases. Similarly, vitamin C can help in preventing cold and also controls the symptoms of a cold.

Vitamin C for cold

As vitamin C helps in boosting immunity it can help in controlling the symptoms of cold. Various studies have closely observed the effect of vitamin C on cold. Vitamin C supplements were used for years to control the onset of a cold. But there was a requirement of further studies to claim the benefits of vitamin C for cold.

In 2013, a study highlighted that vitamin C may not reduce the incidents of catching cold. But vitamin C can definitely reduce the severity of cold and reduce its duration. The study also elaborated that 1-2 grams for children and 6-8 grams of vitamin C for adults can give effective results.

Consumption of Vitamin C rich foods can also reduce the risk of infections and also reduces the duration of the infection which results in better outcome.

Try vitamin C to reduce the severity of cold

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Food sources of vitamin C

Earlier vitamin C supplements were used to prevent a cold. But there are many food sources of vitamin C which are high in nutrition that can be added to your diet. Vitamin C should be a part of your daily diet so that you have a strong immune system throughout the year. Some of the foods rich in vitamin C that can be added to your diet may include-

Kiwi, broccoli, lemon, papaya, strawberries, guava, orange, grapefruit, tomato juice, red pepper, pineapple and dark green leafy vegetables.

Vitamin C rich foods can easily be a part of your daily diet

Photo Credit: iStock

These foods are not just rich in vitamin C but are also high in other essential nutrients. You can add these foods to your diet. Vitamin C is also necessary for iron absorption from the diet consumed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

