Vitamin C Supplements Can Cut The Negative Effects Of Maternal Smoking On The Baby's Lungs: 7 Healthy Foods To Eat During Pregnancy

What you eat during pregnancy will reflect on your baby's health, either at birth or later

Highlights Vitamin C supplements can reduce the babys risk of developing a wheeze Greek yogurt is very beneficial for pregnant women Choline in eggs is beneficial for the baby's brain development

Smoking during pregnancy can have a number of negative effects on the baby's health. However, some women still continue to smoke during pregnancy. While the negative effects of smoking are inevitable, there are some ways of mitigating the ill-effects of smoking on the baby's lungs. A new study says that consumption of vitamin C supplements can reduce the baby's risk of developing a wheeze. Wheezing is a condition characterized by a whistle-like sound due to an obstruction in the respiratory tract. The results showed an improvement in the lung function of the babies, three months of age, born to women who consumed vitamin C supplements instead of a placebo. However, researchers still focus on the need to get women to quit smoking during pregnancy. And for those women who simply can't quit smoking, vitamin C supplementation can be a helpful way to get their kids to breathe better.

Your diet during pregnancy plays a very crucial role in terms of your health and your baby's health too. What you eat will reflect on your baby's health, either at birth or later in life.



Here are 7 healthy foods you must eat during pregnancy:

1. Dairy products

Pregnancy is when the body needs more protein and calcium than usual. This is to meet the needs of the fetus. One of the best sources of protein and calcium is dairy products. It is also a rich source of magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. Greek yogurt is very beneficial for pregnant women. It contains more calcium than any other dairy product and is a rich source of healthy bacteria as well. Greek yogurt can also be consumed by some lactose intolerant women.

Healthy pregnancy foods: Greek yogurt is very beneficial for pregnant women

2. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a rich source of beta-carotene, a healthy compound which turns into vitamin A in the human body. This nutrient is essential for growth which is very essential for the fetus. Pregnant women are required to increase their vitamin A intake by 10-40% for optimum growth of the baby. Sweet potatoes boosts digestive health and prevent blood sugar spikes as well.

Healthy pregnancy foods: Sweet potatoes are also rich in fiber which induces a sense of fullness

Healthy pregnancy foods: Sweet potatoes are also rich in fiber which induces a sense of fullness

3. Salmon

Salmon is a rich source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids. These nutrients are very important for pregnant women because they promote brain and eye development of the fetus. Sadly, most women fail to get enough omega 3 fatty acids in their diet. 2-3 servings of seafood should suffice for pregnant women. However, they must be careful about the mercury content in seafood, it can be harmful for the baby.

4. Eggs

Eggs are extremely healthy because they contain a small amount of every nutrient you need. They are one of the best sources of protein and healthy fats. Eggs are a rich source of fiber as well. Choline in eggs is beneficial for the baby because it promotes brain development. Low choline intake during pregnancy may have a negative impact on the baby's brain function.

Healthy pregnancy foods: Choline in eggs is beneficial for the baby because it promotes brain development

5. Dark leafy greens

Green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale and asparagus contain all the essential nutrients required by a pregnant woman's body. They are rich in vitamin C, K, A, calcium, iron, folate and potassium. They are rich in fiber as well which keeps the digestive system in check. Constipation is a common problem in pregnant women and can be treated with green leafy vegetables.

Healthy pregnancy foods: Green leafy vegetables can be very beneficial for pregnant women

6. Berries

Berries are a rich source of vitamin C, fiber, water and antioxidants like flavonoids. Vitamin C in berries promotes better absorption of iron in the body. They have a low-glycemic index as well which prevents blood sugar spikes. Berries can be a healthy snack for pregnant women because of the high nutritional content and lesser calories.

Vitamin C for pregnant mothers: Berries can be a healthy snack for pregnant women

7. Whole grains, flour

Fortified whole grains and cereals which contain calcium and folic acid are beneficial for pregnant women. Whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta and brown rice are some of the healthy food options for pregnant women.



Healthy pregnancy foods: Brown rice is one of the healthiest grains for pregnant women

