Vitamin C Supplements Can Cut The Negative Effects Of Maternal Smoking On The Baby's Lungs: 7 Healthy Foods To Eat During Pregnancy

Highlights
- Vitamin C supplements can reduce the babys risk of developing a wheeze
- Greek yogurt is very beneficial for pregnant women
- Choline in eggs is beneficial for the baby's brain development
Your diet during pregnancy plays a very crucial role in terms of your health and your baby's health too. What you eat will reflect on your baby's health, either at birth or later in life.
Here are 7 healthy foods you must eat during pregnancy:
1. Dairy products
Pregnancy is when the body needs more protein and calcium than usual. This is to meet the needs of the fetus. One of the best sources of protein and calcium is dairy products. It is also a rich source of magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. Greek yogurt is very beneficial for pregnant women. It contains more calcium than any other dairy product and is a rich source of healthy bacteria as well. Greek yogurt can also be consumed by some lactose intolerant women.
2. Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are a rich source of beta-carotene, a healthy compound which turns into vitamin A in the human body. This nutrient is essential for growth which is very essential for the fetus. Pregnant women are required to increase their vitamin A intake by 10-40% for optimum growth of the baby. Sweet potatoes boosts digestive health and prevent blood sugar spikes as well.
3. Salmon
Salmon is a rich source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids. These nutrients are very important for pregnant women because they promote brain and eye development of the fetus. Sadly, most women fail to get enough omega 3 fatty acids in their diet. 2-3 servings of seafood should suffice for pregnant women. However, they must be careful about the mercury content in seafood, it can be harmful for the baby.
4. Eggs
Eggs are extremely healthy because they contain a small amount of every nutrient you need. They are one of the best sources of protein and healthy fats. Eggs are a rich source of fiber as well. Choline in eggs is beneficial for the baby because it promotes brain development. Low choline intake during pregnancy may have a negative impact on the baby's brain function.
5. Dark leafy greens
Green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale and asparagus contain all the essential nutrients required by a pregnant woman's body. They are rich in vitamin C, K, A, calcium, iron, folate and potassium. They are rich in fiber as well which keeps the digestive system in check. Constipation is a common problem in pregnant women and can be treated with green leafy vegetables.
6. Berries
Berries are a rich source of vitamin C, fiber, water and antioxidants like flavonoids. Vitamin C in berries promotes better absorption of iron in the body. They have a low-glycemic index as well which prevents blood sugar spikes. Berries can be a healthy snack for pregnant women because of the high nutritional content and lesser calories.
7. Whole grains, flour
Fortified whole grains and cereals which contain calcium and folic acid are beneficial for pregnant women. Whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta and brown rice are some of the healthy food options for pregnant women.
