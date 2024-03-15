Very-Low Calorie Diet For Weight Loss: Nutritionist Reveals The Truth

When following a VLCD, the energy intake is usually between 800-1000 calories per day

Are you trying to lose weight? If yes, then you might be searching for the best diet plan for weight loss. During the process, it can also become difficult to stay away from the much-hyped fad diets. One such diet is the very low-calorie diet also known as VLCD. When following a very low-calorie diet, the energy intake is very low, usually between 800-1000 calories per day. This diet plan promises rapid weight loss but with many terms and conditions. So, before falling for this eating pattern, know the truth from an expert.

Very low-calorie diet: Know the drawbacks

"A calorie deficit diet can help with weight loss as you burn more calories and consume less. But following this diet takes a toll on your health," said Nmami Agarwal in an Instagram Video.

She further explained that consuming just 800 calories or less in a day can be risky.

According to research, these diets can work for those with a BMI of over 30. They can lose rapid weight. But it is also important to note that reintroduction of food can make them gain weight again.

Not just that, according to the nutritionist, a very low-calorie diet can contribute to the following side effects:

Along with fat, you might also lose muscle mass

It can slow down your metabolism

Leave you short on important nutrients, even if you take supplements

The nutritionist also mentioned that starving is not good for your overall health. In such cases, supplements might help but are not sufficient.

Is VLCD sustainable?

Nmami addressed that VLCD is highly unsustainable. "When you start eating normally again, you could gain back the weight quickly," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Such diet plans cannot fulfil your body's daily nutrient requirement. As a result, you might experience several consequences.

The right way to lose weight

For a healthy and sustainable weight loss, it is wise to eat a well-balanced and wholesome diet. Such diets can help provide all the essential nutrients that your body requires to function properly. Pairing a healthy diet plan with some exercise can help you achieve your goals in a healthy way.

"For a healthier way to lose weight and keep it off, it's better to focus on balanced meals that give you all the nutrients your body needs. Just drinking protein shakes all day isn't the answer," Nmami concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.