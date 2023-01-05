Veganism: Here Are 4 Benefits Of Vegan Diet You Must Know

Veganism requires one to follow a plant-based diet and is often a lifestyle change and not just dietary

For ethical, medical, or environmental grounds, a vegan diet or veganism typically abstains from using animal products. Veganism, once seen as a specialty diet, is now widely practiced. By definition, veganism is a way of life in which individuals try to avoid all instances of animal abuse and exploitation.

A vegan diet could initially appear difficult or excessively constricting. Finding adequate vegan substitutes for their favourite foods initially worries a lot of individuals who are thinking about going vegan. However, there are a number of benefits that the vegan diet provides that you may be unable to achieve on other diets.

In one of her recent Instagram reels via account @Nutrition.By.Lovneet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 reasons why you should consider veganism. She writes, “As being vegan is in the trend, we're here to share the BENEFITS of plant-based diets beyond even weight loss”

Health benefits of vegan diets:

1. Better heart health

The higher consumption of fruit and vegetables, which are rich in fiber, folic acid, anti-oxidants, and phytochemicals helps maintain lower blood cholesterol concentrations, reduces the possibility of stroke, and reduces the risk of heart disease.

2. Lower Cancer risk

Vegans considerably consume more legumes, fruits & vegetables, tomatoes, allium vegetables, fiber, and vitamin C through their plant based diets, which protects the human body from cancer possibilities.

3. Better Bone Health

Bone health is built through nutrients beyond protein and calcium, such as vitamin D, vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium which are found in varied fruits & vegetables which vegan diet followers intake regularly.

4. Reduces the pain of arthritis

Animal-based foods often cause painful inflammation, while eating probiotic plant-based foods such as fermented vegetables and non-dairy yogurts provide healthy bacteria for the large intestine which helps boost nutrient absorption and reduce inflammation in the body.”

Look at her reel:

Keep these benefits in mind if you are considering going vegan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.