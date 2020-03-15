Vajrasana: Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of This Yoga Pose; Step By Step Guide To Perform This Asana

Vajrasana promotes good digestion and aids liver functions.

Highlights Vajrasana mobilizes and massages your calf muscles

Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury

Vajrasana helps relieve conditions of sciatica

Vajrasana is a kneeling pose, and its name is derived from the Sanskrit word Vajra, which means diamond or thunderbolt. Asana, means pose, and this diamond pose is also called Adamintine Pose.

Vajrasana activates the Vajra Nadi which promotes good digestion and aids liver functions. Among many of its benefits, it helps relieve conditions of sciatica, nerve issues and indigestion. The position of Vajrasana is such that it obstructs blood flow to the lower part of your body - thighs and legs. Blood flow increases to your pelvic area and stomach blood flow due to which bowel movement and digestion becomes better. This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal. Avoid doing it in case on any leg or knee injury.

Vajrasana: Benefits, formation and much more

Formation of Vajrasana

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

Keep your heels close to each other

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Vajrasana can help you improve digestion

Photo Credit: iStock

Word of Advice - Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury

Breathing Methodology - Softly inhale and exhale

Benefits

This asana aids digestion. This is the only asana which can be practiced right after having food

The calf muscles are also sometimes known as the second heart of the body because our mobility is determined by the strength in your calf muscles.

Vajrasana mobilizes and massages your calf muscles

Asana relaxes and strengthens feet, ankle, and knee caps.

Ankles are flexed

Lubricates knee caps

Good posture for meditation and/or pranayama

Vajrasana being one of the most basic asanas can be practised any time of the day, without any Sukshma Vyayam. The ideal time however would be after a meal, to aid in digestion. If you want to put pressure on your Surya Nadi (Sun channel), gently allow the left big toe to rest on the right big toe and, when pressure on Chandra Nadi is required- place the right big toe on the left.It is also known to relieve the practitioner from constipation andfacilitates nutrient absorption in body.

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

