From Diabetes To Thyroid, This Yoga Asana Has Numerous Health Benefits That You Can Bank On: Try It Today To Get Ready For The Weekend!

The weekend is right around the corner and we can't help but give you some tips for both motivation and relaxation. After all, not every weekend is supposed to be spent partying and having a great time. Some of them also need to be spent in focusing on yourself, in rejuvenating and refreshing yourself from week after week of packed schedule. Helping us with this is yoga teacher and lifestyle and health coach Nikita Parmar, who took to Instagram to share a yoga pose, which she says plays a "huge role in strengthening and toning" her arms and shoulders.

The yoga pose is known as sarvangasana. Nikita explains in her post, "Sarvanga" means "all body parts". This asana provides benefits to the entire body.". While performing sarvangasana, you should try to bring hips and feet in alignment with each other. You need to tuck your elbows in as much as you can. Exhale while you go into the pose, keep breathing while you hold onto the position and inhale as you release from the pose. Women, you can avoid doing this pose in case you are on your period.

To see how to perform this post, swipe left on the Insta post shared below. The video can be helpful for beginners or those who have weaker arms and shoulders. It is only with regular practice that you will be able to perform this yoga asana with perfection.

Some benefits of sarvangasana that will make you fall in love with the pose:

1. Just like most other yoga poses, doing sarvangasana regularly can give improve your overall health.

2. It is a great pose for improving blood circulation in the entire body. It nourishes the brain with more blood.

3. Sarvangasana can be done to bring an improvement in your digestion as well. It can prevent constipation and other issues related to indigestion.

4. People with back pain can benefit from this yoga asana as it helps in strengthening your spine. It can in fact cure back pain if you do it regularly and perform it with the right technique.

5. This asana can also be effective for sexual disorders. It can improve functioning of reproductive organs in both men and women.

6. The asana can show slow but effective results in achieving weight loss.

7. People with diabetes should do sarvangasana as it helps in controlling blood sugar levels. It improves functioning of pancreas, thus regulating insulin production.

8. Do this pose in the right technique and it will help you have restful sleep at night. A good night's sleep is important for your overall health and well-being and weight management as well.

9. This asana can help you have a bright and glowing face and can help you get rid of dark circles.

10. This asana can help in stimulating thyroid and parathyroid glands, normalising their functioning eventually. People suffering from hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can benefit from this asana.

