UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for political will to accelerate and finish the global HIV fight at a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. "This is a meeting that is taking place to find solutions, and once again summon the political will to accelerate and finish the global HIV fight," Guterres said in a statement delivered by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the Opening Plenary of the High-level Meeting on HIV/AIDS, Xinhua news agency reported. Guterres said that in the 45 years since the first case of AIDS was reported, the world has demonstrated uncommon resolve and solidarity, which "wasn't easy."

Thanks to the political commitment and resolve shown by governments and investments by global partners, AIDS-related deaths have been reduced by 70 per cent since their peak in 2004, and by 54 per cent in 2010, he said.

According to the secretary-general, HIV prevention and treatment services have reduced new infections by 40 per cent since 2010, and today more than 32 million people living with HIV are receiving lifesaving antiretroviral therapy.

However, "AIDS is not over," with 9.2 million people in need still lacking access to HIV treatment at the end of 2024, said Guterres.

He proposed five "essential" acceleration pathways: closing the widening gaps in access to prevention, treatment and care services; continuing to ensure the leadership of communities in the HIV response; protecting human rights; securing financing; and reviving the multilateral spirit that has driven the HIV response from the very start.

"The HIV response has shown that solidarity across borders and sectors can overcome fear, inequality and injustice. And it has proven that global, regional and local institutions are all essential to deliver together," he said.

Noting that the meeting is a chance to demonstrate that the international community can rally once again around science, human dignity, solidarity and shared responsibility, the UN chief said that "the responsibility to end AIDS as a public threat by 2030 belongs to each and every one of us."

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