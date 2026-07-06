Uganda has contained the spread of Ebola nearly two months after the outbreak was declared following the importation of cases from the neighbouring Congo, a senior health official said. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X that the outbreak had been contained through the treatment of all imported confirmed cases and those they infected, the tracing and quarantine of contacts, and the provision of the required supportive care, Xinhua news agency reported. The Ministry has also implemented preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease from eastern Congo, the epicentre of the ongoing outbreak, Atwine said.

A bigger team of medics, two mobile laboratories, and logistics support is also en route to the DRC to join the Ebola fight. This joint Uganda-DRC initiative aims to strengthen the cross-border Ebola response by reducing the movement of Ebola patients into Uganda seeking care,… pic.twitter.com/7aiC0Lvuz6 — Dr. Diana Atwine (@DianaAtwine) July 5, 2026

She added that Uganda had begun engaging countries that imposed Ebola-related travel restrictions to have the measures lifted.

Earlier on Sunday, Atwine said a large team of medical personnel, two mobile laboratories and logistical support from Uganda were on their way to Congo to support the country's Ebola response.

"This joint Uganda-Congo initiative aims to strengthen the cross-border Ebola response by reducing the movement of Ebola patients into Uganda seeking care, curbing cross-border transmission, and ending the outbreak sooner," she added.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of July 5, Uganda had recorded 20 cumulative confirmed Ebola cases since the outbreak was declared on May 15, including 15 imported cases from Congo and five locally transmitted cases. Of the total, 16 patients have recovered, two remain hospitalised, and two have died.

The Ministry said the 42-day countdown to declaring the country Ebola-free will begin only after the last confirmed patient is no longer capable of transmitting the virus. If no new cases are confirmed during the 42-day period, the outbreak will be declared over.

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