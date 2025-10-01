Nutritionist Shares 3 High‑Protein Dip Recipes You Can Use As Dressings Or Meal Sides

Dips are a fantastic way to add flavour and nutrition to your meals. Whether you're munching on veggies, crackers, or chips, they can turn a simple snack into a satisfying experience. When made with wholesome ingredients, dips can be a great source of essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats, and fibre.
In her latest Instagram post, Nutritionist Vidhi Chawla shares 3 delicious high-protein dip recipes that can also be consumed as salad dressings and side meals. The caption reads, "These 3 high-protein dips and spreads double as salad dressings, meal accompaniments, or even snacks. They're versatile enough to pair with burgers, rice cakes, or just about anything."
To prepare all 3 delicious dips, simply blend the respective ingredients in a mixer until smooth. Here are the ingredients for each side dish:
1. Burnt Garlic & Oregano Dip: ½ cup yogurt, 50g paneer, 3-4 cloves roasted garlic, 8-10 soaked cashews, ½ tsp salt (adjust to taste), 1 tsp oregano.
2. Mint & Coriander Dip: ½ cup yoghurt, 50g paneer, 1 cup fresh coriander leaves, ½ cup fresh mint leaves, 1 small green chili, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 garlic clove, 8-10 soaked cashews, ½ tsp salt, ¼ tsp pepper, 1 tsp olive oil.
3. Roasted Red Pepper Dip: ½ cup yoghurt, 50g paneer, 1 medium roasted red bell pepper, 3-4 cloves burnt garlic, 1 dry red chili (adjust for spice), 8-10 soaked cashews, 1 tsp olive oil, ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp mixed seasoning (peri peri or Italian herbs).
These three high-protein dips and spreads are truly game-changers for anyone looking to elevate their snack game or add a nutritious boost to their meals. Not only are they packed with protein, but they're also incredibly versatile. You can serve them at parties, use them as a quick lunch or snack or even pack them in your kids' lunchboxes for a healthy and delicious treat. Try making these high-protein dips at home and experience the difference for yourself.
